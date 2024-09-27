DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 27-Sep-2024 / 17:40 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 23 August 2024 (the "Programme"). Date of Purchase 27/09/2024 Number of 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each 18,787 Highest price paid per share (GBp) 760.00 Lowest price paid per share (GBp) 756.00 Average price paid per share (GBp) 758.1291

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 39,682,339 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each. Of this total, 3,866,359 'A' ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 35,815,980. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

27 September 2024

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 27 September 2024

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information:

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 758.1291 18,787

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 10000 760.00 10:36:49 00071548240TRLO0 XLON 1789 756.00 13:46:56 00071553758TRLO0 XLON 285 756.00 13:46:56 00071553759TRLO0 XLON 500 756.00 14:01:29 00071554328TRLO0 XLON 321 756.00 14:24:29 00071555171TRLO0 XLON 462 756.00 14:24:29 00071555172TRLO0 XLON 1 756.00 14:24:34 00071555174TRLO0 XLON 2 756.00 15:42:43 00071558230TRLO0 XLON 4014 756.00 15:52:41 00071558734TRLO0 XLON 3 756.00 15:52:44 00071558736TRLO0 XLON 500 756.00 16:15:57 00071559949TRLO0 XLON 17 756.00 16:19:14 00071560162TRLO0 XLON 15 756.00 16:27:14 00071560705TRLO0 XLON 54 756.00 16:29:26 00071560838TRLO0 XLON 126 756.00 16:35:01 00071560933TRLO0 XLON 4 756.00 16:35:01 00071560932TRLO0 XLON 443 756.00 16:35:01 00071560931TRLO0 XLON 251 756.00 16:35:01 00071560930TRLO0 XLON

