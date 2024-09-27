Anzeige
Freitag, 27.09.2024
WKN: A40GSB | ISIN: BMG6904D1083 | Ticker-Symbol: U6N
Frankfurt
27.09.24
15:29 Uhr
4,464 Euro
+0,128
+2,95 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PARATUS ENERGY SERVICES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PARATUS ENERGY SERVICES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
27.09.2024 19:54 Uhr
91 Leser
Paratus Energy Services Ltd: Mandatory Notification of Trade

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (ticker "PLSV") (the "Company") has been notified of a trade completed by a fund managed by Lodbrok Capital LLP, a close associate to board member Joachim Bale. For further information, please see the attached mandatory notification of trade.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in articles 19 of the Regulation EU 596/2014 (the EU Market Abuse Regulation) and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/paratus-energy-services-ltd/r/mandatory-notification-of-trade,c4044267

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/21459/4044267/3027656.pdf

PDMR Form_27092024

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mandatory-notification-of-trade-302261351.html

