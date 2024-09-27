

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bacteria found in people's mouth could increase the risk of neck and head cancers, according to a study conducted by researchers at New York University.



'Our results offer yet another reason to keep up good oral hygiene habits,' said co-senior author Dr. Richard Hayes, a professor of population health at NYU School of Medicine. 'Brushing your teeth and flossing may not only help prevent periodontal disease, but also may protect against head and neck cancer.'



For the study, researchers analyzed saliva samples of about 160,000 Americans. The participants were followed for a period of 10 to 15 years, during which 236 patients were diagnosed with head and neck cancer.



The team compared the microbes of cancer diagnosed patients with that of another 458 participants who hadn't developed cancer.



The findings, published in the journal JAMA Oncology, revealed that 13 bacterial species are linked to head and neck cancer risks, creating a combined overall increased risk of 30 percent.



'Our findings offer new insight into the relationship between the oral microbiome and head and neck cancers,' concluded lead researcher Soyoung Kwak, a postdoctoral fellow with the NYU School of Medicine's Department of Population Health. 'These bacteria may serve as biomarkers for experts to flag those at high risk.'



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News