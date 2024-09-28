

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Medtronic plc (MDT) announced that clinical study results demonstrated a high rate of durable lesion formation using the PulseSelect Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) System in the treatment of atrial fibrillation (Afib). Invasive remapping conducted approximately two months post-ablation revealed durable isolation in 98% of pulmonary veins (PV), with 96% of patients achieving complete isolation of all veins.



Atrial fibrillation (Afib) is one of the most common and undertreated heart rhythm disorders, affecting more than 60 million people worldwide.



