Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 28.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Von 0,059 € auf 0,26 €: Die Gold-Aktie, die alle Erwartungen übertrifft
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0EAS0 | ISIN: CA82835P1036 | Ticker-Symbol: S9Y
Tradegate
27.09.24
20:49 Uhr
4,128 Euro
-0,014
-0,34 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
SILVERCORP METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SILVERCORP METALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,1184,16812:35
4,1184,16827.09.
PR Newswire
27.09.2024 23:05 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Silvercorp Metals Inc: Silvercorp Reports 2024 AGM Results

Trading Symbol TSX: SVM
NYSE AMERICAN: SVM

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) today reported that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, both dated August 12, 2024, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at Silvercorp's annual general meeting ("AGM") held today. A total of 98,611,116 common shares, representing 45.55% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares as at the record date for the meeting, were represented at the AGM. The voting results for the election of directors are set out below:


Votes For

Withheld

Director

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage

Dr. Rui Feng

70,764,482

92.97 %

5,352,585

7.03 %

Paul Simpson

67,986,944

89.32 %

8,130,122

10.68 %

Yikang Liu

75,341,650

98.98 %

775,417

1.02 %

Marina Katusa

74,601,006

98.01 %

1,516,060

1.99 %

Ken Robertson

74,894,673

98.39 %

1,222,393

1.61 %

Helen Cai

75,430,531

99.10 %

686,535

0.90 %

Final results for all matters voted on at the AGM will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.silvercorpmetals.com.

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cashflow from long-life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 4) a long-term commitment to responsible mining and ESG. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorpmetals.com.

For further information:
Silvercorp Metals Inc.
Lon Shaver, President
Phone: (604) 669-9397
Toll Free 1(888) 224-1881
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.silvercorpmetals.com

SOURCE Silvercorp Metals Inc

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.