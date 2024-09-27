Silvercorp Metals Inc: Silvercorp Reports 2024 AGM Results

Trading Symbol TSX: SVM

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) today reported that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, both dated August 12, 2024, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at Silvercorp's annual general meeting ("AGM") held today. A total of 98,611,116 common shares, representing 45.55% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares as at the record date for the meeting, were represented at the AGM. The voting results for the election of directors are set out below:



Votes For Withheld Director Number Percentage Number Percentage Dr. Rui Feng 70,764,482 92.97 % 5,352,585 7.03 % Paul Simpson 67,986,944 89.32 % 8,130,122 10.68 % Yikang Liu 75,341,650 98.98 % 775,417 1.02 % Marina Katusa 74,601,006 98.01 % 1,516,060 1.99 % Ken Robertson 74,894,673 98.39 % 1,222,393 1.61 % Helen Cai 75,430,531 99.10 % 686,535 0.90 %

Final results for all matters voted on at the AGM will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.silvercorpmetals.com.

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cashflow from long-life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 4) a long-term commitment to responsible mining and ESG. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorpmetals.com.

