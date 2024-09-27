Anzeige
Samstag, 28.09.2024
Von 0,059 € auf 0,26 €: Die Gold-Aktie, die alle Erwartungen übertrifft
WKN: A2N6RK | ISIN: CA12571Q4034 | Ticker-Symbol: ZM5P
Stuttgart
27.09.24
14:59 Uhr
0,007 Euro
-0,002
-19,51 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.09.2024 23:42 Uhr
CMC Metals Ltd. Announces Clarifying News Release

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMC Metals Ltd. (TSX-V: CMB) (Frankfurt:ZM5P) ("CMC" or the "Company") announces that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has approved the Company's request to extend the expiry date of 2,161,557 share purchase warrants, originally granted September 27, 2022 to September 27, 2025, and 1,942,014 share purchase warrants, originally granted October 12, 2022, to October 13, 2025.

The request to amend the exercise price from $0.20 to $0.07 remains subject to TSXV approval and the consent of the Warrant holders (the "Amended Warrants"). Each Amended Warrant is exercisable into one (1) common share of the Company and will be subject to an acceleration clause such that the exercise period of the Warrants will be reduced to 30 days, if for any ten consecutive trading days during the unexpired term of the Warrant (the "Premium Trading Days"), the closing price of the Listed Shares exceeds the exercise price of the Warrants by 25% or more and the reduced exercise period of 30 days will begin no more than seven (7) calendar days after the 10th Premium Trading Day.

The proposed re-pricing of the Warrants is conditional also upon the receipt of approval from TSXV.

About CMC Metals Ltd.

CMC Metals Ltd. is a growth stage exploration company focused on opportunities for high grade polymetallic deposits in Yukon, British Columbia and Newfoundland. Our polymetallic silver-lead-zinc CRD prospects in the Rancheria Silver District include the Silver Hart Deposit and Blue Heaven claims (Yukon), Amy and Silverknife claims (British Columbia). Our polymetallic projects with potential for copper-silver-gold and other metals include Bridal Veil (central Newfoundland) and Logjam (Yukon).

On behalf of the Board:
"Kevin Brewer"
Kevin Brewer, President, CEO and Director

CMC Metals Ltd.

For Further Information and Investor Inquiries:

Kevin Brewer, P. Geo., MBA, B.Sc.(Hons), Dip. Mine Eng.
President, CEO and Director
Tel: (709) 327 8013
kbrewer80@hotmail.com
Suite 1000-409 Granville St., Vancouver, BC, V6C 1T2
Website: www.cmcmetals.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

"This news release may contain certain statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law, including without limitation, statements that address the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles and exploitation activities and developments. In this release disclosure regarding the potential to undertake future exploration work comprise forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions. While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and regulatory uncertainties and risks, including the ability of the Company to raise the funds necessary to fund its projects, to carry out the work and, accordingly, may not occur as described herein or at all. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, the impact of the constantly evolving COVID-19 pandemic crisis and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Readers are referred to the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators for information on these and other risk factors, available at www.sedar.com. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation."


