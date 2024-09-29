Anzeige
Sonntag, 29.09.2024

PR Newswire
29.09.2024 19:06 Uhr
SOUEAST's Smart Premium D-class SUV S09 Launched Globally!

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, Sept. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 26th, SOUEAST held its 2024 Global Brand Launch Ceremony in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. During the event, SOUEAST introduced its flagship model, the Smart Premium D-Class SUV S09, to a global audience for the first time and announced the start of pre-sales in Uzbekistan.


Elegance and Ambition Like a Knight

S09, meaning "SOUL KNIGHT," symbolizes elegance and ambition like a knight. As the flagship model, the S09 boasts a bold and dynamic aesthetic while maintaining reliable, family-friendly attributes. It targets family users who value quality, individuality, and smart driving experiences.

High-End Customization Vibe for Luxury Flagship

The S09's body is designed with golden proportions, giving it a smooth and elegant look. It measures 4858mm * 1925mm * 1780mm, with a wheelbase of 2850mm. The S09 offers 6 paint color options, with carefully coordinated color combinations, that meet users' diverse needs. The front is dignified and modern, featuring a continuous LED headlight, and a U-shaped grille with 222 individual LED lights.

Inside the car, the S09 has a large and comfortable space, each row is spacious enough for the passengers, which is perfect for family traveling. The S09 can realize 5-seat and 7-seat free switching, so that the space is magical and changeable. In addition, the S09 is also equipped with EASY OPEN power tailgate, boss button and other advanced designs to embody luxury quality.

Exceptional Quality as the Standard for Its Class

The S09 also offers multiple powertrain combinations, including 1.6T+7DCT and 2.0T+7DCT/8AT, providing outstanding power.

It is worth mentioning that the PHEV version S09DM was also launched at the same time. The S09DM is equipped with a high-efficiency hybrid engine, with a thermal efficiency of 44.5%, and adopts a dual-motor drive technology, with the maximum power of the motor up to 199kW and a peak torque of 395N•m, realizing the excellent power performance of 0-100km/h acceleration in only 7.8 seconds.

The S09 features a smart cockpit powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon chip. It includes a voice control system that supports 6 languages,offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for the smart driving experience. Additionally, users can drive confidently with 16 ADAS features, such as ACC and AEB, ensuring safe long-distance driving.

SOUEAST S09 is a brand new product based on in-depth market research to meet different user needs. In the future, SOUEAST will continue to introduce more high-quality products.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2518520/SOUEAST.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/soueasts-smart-premium-d-class-suv-s09-launched-globally-302261866.html

