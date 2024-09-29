Anzeige
29.09.2024
Xinhua Silk Road: E China's Changzhou City unveils investment opportunities in sectors of new productive forces for global investors

BEIJING, Sept. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Changzhou City, an leading international smart manufacturing base located in east China's Jiangsu Province, has released a bunch of investment investment opportunities to global investors in various sectors of new productive forces at the the 2024 New Energy Industry Development Conference & Invest in Changzhou Conference held in the city on September 19.


The investment opportunities covers nine areas including synthetic biology, low-altitude economy, intelligent connected new energy vehicles, solid-state batteries, hydrogen energy, third-generation semiconductors, and artificial intelligence, manifesting the confidence of Changzhou in further opening development.

Changzhou, seated in the axis of the Yangtze River Delta, has become an important base for advanced manufacturing in China.

In recent years, thanks to intensified efforts in developing new energy industry and fostering new quality productive forces, Changzhou has expanded the added value of its industrial sector to more than two trillion yuan, with manufacturing added value accounting for about 43 percent, both ranking among the top three in Jiangsu Province.

In the Hurun China New Energy Cities 2024, a list released by the Hurun Research Institute at the conference, Changzhou ranked first among other cities in the country for three consecutive years in terms of investment attractiveness and concentration.

Changzhou has accumulated a total of 10.59 billion US dollars (nearly 74.25 billion yuan) in terms of actually utilized foreign capital since 2020. Major projects such as soft magnetism of ArcelorMittal and medical device of BIOS, a Hong Kong-based company, have been launched during the conference.

In addition, Changzhou has released a multilingual guide for foreign nationals in Changzhou at the conference, which includes practical service items in stay and residence, work, convenient payment options, among others, turning the city into a more open and international place.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/342380.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2518604/Changzhou.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-e-chinas-changzhou-city-unveils-investment-opportunities-in-sectors-of-new-productive-forces-for-global-investors-302261868.html

