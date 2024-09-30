

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in China continued to contract in September, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 49.8.



That beat expectations for a score of 49.4 and was up from 49.1 in August, although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



The non-manufacturing PMI came in right on the line at 50.0, missing forecasts for 50.4 and down from 50.3 in the previous month.



The composite PMI was 50.4, up from 50.1 a month earlier.



