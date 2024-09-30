T2D.com Announces That Former NFL Linebacker Alec Ogletree Has Joined the Company as a Co-Founder

Alec Ogletree, former NFL linebacker that in retirement has been investing in and helping build consumer centric companies serving people in need, has joined T2D.com, a company focused on making compounded GLP-1 medications accessible and affordable.

Alec Ogletree, former NFL Linebacker and first-round draft pick out of University of Georgia has joined Vertical Insight Corp and its subsidiary company T2D.com. Alec had an accomplished career in professional football, but his ambitions and interests outside of it are focused on making an even bigger impact off the field. Alec's interest in human healthcare might have begun early in life as many of his family members have a background within it. He's been given a front row seat and learned directly from family members the problems that exist for pharmacists, surgeons and nurses - that simply seek to be the best at their profession and provide value and care for patients.

"GLP-1's" more commonly known by some of the brand name medications like Ozempic and Mounjaro, are proving to be life saving medications. Unfortunately the largest issue facing Americans is that there is currently a global shortage of the brand medications. Another issue is the cost of the medications. Currently the average cost for a monthly dose of either Mounjaro or Ozempic even if it is technically covered by insurance, is in excess of $500 per month. If insurance coverage isn't available, the costs most often exceed $1,000 a month.

T2D.com is helping Americans obtain continual access to compounded versions of these medications that use the same active ingredients as Ozempic and Mounjaro, for 10% of the cost. T2D.com has two of the most commonly prescribed doses .25 and .50 of compounded Semaglutide (same active ingredient as Ozempic) available for $99 a month, including shipping. Aside from bringing affordability to the market, T2D.com is also bringing transparency and incredibly high standards for the compound pharmacies it works with. T2D.com has partnered with well established, long standing 503A and 503B pharmacies. Companies that operate in completely sterile environments and have a track record of excellence and enthusiastic compliance with all regulations and safety standards.

T2D.com's move into connecting consumers in need with trusted USA based compounding pharmacies started nearly a decade ago. Three of the founding team members' prior venture in human healthcare (Health Network Group, Allstate Health) scaled to in excess of reaching 10 million households. It helped pioneer a consumer focused standard in 2015 that's being adopted by the entire industry starting in January of 2025. That standard results in decreased costs and an improved consumer experience. The T2D.com team is applying an identical consumer first approach to this business.

Having the right founders within a company is always critical in business, but it's even more important in areas that involve the health and wellbeing of more than 90 million Americans.

Alec joining T2D.com as a Co-Founder is adding an amazing human being that's been focused on helping others his entire life, into an organization that's fearlessly focused on lifting everyone up by making healthcare accessible and affordable.

"Alec's incredible accomplishments and leadership on the field are mirrored by the life he lives off of it. During his collegiate and professional career in football, Alec gained a reputation for being selfless and focused on helping lift his teammates up with him. He's described as that supportive Big Brother that people need in critical moments. It's clear that is exactly the person Alec is off the field. Our organization got connected to Alec because he was participating in another NFL pro's charity event. After learning about Alec's interest in human healthcare, type 2 diabetes prevention, and more importantly doing everything possible to make healthcare accessible and affordable - our team reached out to see if he'd like to join us in our mission at T2D.com.

Everyone at T2D.com is honored and excited to have Alec as a Co-Founder on our team. On a personal note, from our shared Georgia roots, the love of football and sincere interest in helping people achieve a better quality of life - it truly feels like this is meant to be.

This team is going to do everything in our power to make healthcare breakthroughs affordable and accessible."

- Sean Sullivan CEO and Co-Founder of T2D.com

Vertical Insight Corp / T2D.com is based out of Florida and has offices in New York.

