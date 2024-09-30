

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 2-1/2-month high of 1.6093 against the euro and more than a 1-1/2-year high of 0.9369 against the Canadian dollar, from Friday's closing quotes of 1.6171 and 0.9326, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the aussie edged up to 0.6397 and 98.91 from last week's closing quotes of 0.6902 and 98.14, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.59 against the euro, 0.94 against the loonie, 0.70 against the greenback and 107.00 against the yen.



