Korean utility KEPCO completed a 978 MW battery project that us billed as Asia's largest battery energy storage system for grid stabilization purposes. From ESS News South Korean utility Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO) has officially finished construction works on a massive battery energy storage project in the city of Miryang, in Gyeongsangnam-do Province. Billed as Asia's largest battery energy storage system for grid stabilization purposes, the system has a power output of 978 MW and a storage capacity of 889 MWh. The ceremony marking the completion of construction was held on Thursday, ...

