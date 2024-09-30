Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Goldshore Resource (WKN A3CRU9): Der Junior-Miner, der Gold um das 14-fache übertrifft!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.09.2024 08:06 Uhr
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HO CHI MINH CITY ECONOMIC FORUM (HEF 2024): Viet Nam Inaugurates Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution during Ho Chi Minh City Economic Forum

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ho Chi Minh City, a leading center for economic, technological, and scientific development and international gateway of Viet Nam, recently hosted the 5th Ho Chi Minh City Economic Forum (HEF 2024) from September 24-27. The Forum focused on "Industrial Transformation: A New Growth Driver for Sustainable Development in Ho Chi Minh City" and culminated with the inauguration of the Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) in Ho Chi Minh City.

The event welcomed nearly 1,500 delegates, including Viet Nam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, government representatives, local leaders, international organizations, experts, and businesses from countries, such as the United States, China, Japan, South Korea and across Europe.

During the Policy Dialogue, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh emphasized "The industrial transformation in Ho Chi Minh City must be comprehensive, tied closely to the ambition of building a smart city with smart governance. Thus, The City will need to have special independent policies to accelerate industrial transformation."

Ho Chi Minh City has already implemented strategies focused on the green economy, digital transformation for businesses, and favorable policies for startups and innovation. City leaders announced their commitment to further accelerate efforts in twin transformation (green hand in hand with digital) and expanding cooperation with international organizations, such as the World Bank and the Fourth Industrial Revolution Center Network of the World Economic Forum. A key focus will be establishing a modern civil service system with incentives to enhance policy implementation.

The inauguration of C4IR marks a significant milestone in the cooperation between the Vietnamese government and the World Economic Forum period 2023-2026. As the second C4IR in Southeast Asia and the 19th globally, C4IR Ho Chi Minh City will serve as a key hub for the WEF, connecting Viet Nam with global experts to drive industrial transformation.

After five editions of the Ho Chi Minh City Economic Forum, The City is ready to shape the Forum into an independent organization that will support the City's socio-economic development goals. HEF 2024 followed the 2nd Ho Chi Minh City Friendship Dialogue (September 23-24), themed "Industrial Transformation: Experiences and Priorities in Development Cooperation," aimed to strengthen cooperative relationships between Ho Chi Minh City and its sister cities worldwide, while promoting Vietnamese culture and people.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh engages in dialogue with ministries and delegates attending HEF 2024.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2517455/Caption_Vietnamese_Prime_Minister_Pham_Minh_Chinh_engages_dialogue_ministries.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/viet-nam-inaugurates-center-for-the-fourth-industrial-revolution-during-ho-chi-minh-city-economic-forum-302261640.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.