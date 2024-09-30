Anzeige
Montag, 30.09.2024
Goldshore Resource (WKN A3CRU9): Der Junior-Miner, der Gold um das 14-fache übertrifft!
GlobeNewswire
30.09.2024 08:11 Uhr
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 40/2024

Riga, Latvia, 2024-09-30 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD       COMPANY TICKER        EVENT         MARKET 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  23.07.2024 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R   Audited annual report RIG   
    30.09.2024                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  23.09.2024 - Eleving Group EAGLEIPO    Public offering    TLN RIG 
    08.10.2024                            VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  26.09.2024 - OMBIPO            Public offering    VLN   
    07.10.2024                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    30.09.2024 LHV Group LHVB060030A     Coupon payment date  TLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    30.09.2024 Coop Pank CPAB055031A     Coupon payment date  TLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    30.09.2024 Longo Group LONGO060024FA   Coupon payment date  RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    30.09.2024 CleanR Grupa CRGBFLOT25FA   Coupon payment date  RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    30.09.2024 Coffee Address Holding    Coupon payment date  RIG   
          COFAD090025FA                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    30.09.2024 Sun Finance Treasury Limited Coupon payment date  RIG   
          SUNBFLOT25FA                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    30.09.2024 Longo Group LONGOFLOT25FA   Coupon payment date  RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    30.09.2024 Amber Beverage Holding    Coupon payment date  RIG   
          AMBEFLOT27A                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    30.09.2024 Hestio HEST045027FA      Coupon payment date  RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    30.09.2024 iCotton ICOTNFLOT27FA     Coupon payment date  RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    30.09.2024 Punktid Technologies PNKTD  Interim report, 6   TLN   
                         months            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    30.09.2024 Grenardi Group GREG100027A  Coupon payment date  RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    30.09.2024 Arsenal Industrial      Coupon payment date  RIG   
          ARSEN120026FA                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    30.09.2024 Grenardi Group GREG100027B  Coupon payment date  RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    30.09.2024 DelfinGroup DGR1R       Dividend record date  RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.10.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos     Government securities VLN   
    31.12.2024  Vyriausybe          auction            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    01.10.2024 Apranga APG1L         Sales figures     VLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    01.10.2024 K2 LT K2LT          Sales figures     VLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    01.10.2024 Amber Latvijas balzams BAL1R Extraordinary General RIG   
                         Meeting            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    01.10.2024 DelfinGroup DGR1R       Dividend payment date RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    02.10.2024 Eleving Group ELEV      Investors event    RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    03.10.2024 Utenos trikotažas UTR1L    Extraordinary General VLN   
                         Meeting            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    03.10.2024 Tallink Grupp TAL1T      Sales figures     TLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    05.10.2024 Citadele banka CBLB080034A  Coupon payment date  RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    06.10.2024 IuteCredit Finance S.a r.l.  Coupon payment date  TLN   
          IUTE110026A                         



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

