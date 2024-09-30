Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 40/2024

Riga, Latvia, 2024-09-30 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.07.2024 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Audited annual report RIG 30.09.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.09.2024 - Eleving Group EAGLEIPO Public offering TLN RIG 08.10.2024 VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.09.2024 - OMBIPO Public offering VLN 07.10.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.09.2024 LHV Group LHVB060030A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.09.2024 Coop Pank CPAB055031A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.09.2024 Longo Group LONGO060024FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.09.2024 CleanR Grupa CRGBFLOT25FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.09.2024 Coffee Address Holding Coupon payment date RIG COFAD090025FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.09.2024 Sun Finance Treasury Limited Coupon payment date RIG SUNBFLOT25FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.09.2024 Longo Group LONGOFLOT25FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.09.2024 Amber Beverage Holding Coupon payment date RIG AMBEFLOT27A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.09.2024 Hestio HEST045027FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.09.2024 iCotton ICOTNFLOT27FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.09.2024 Punktid Technologies PNKTD Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.09.2024 Grenardi Group GREG100027A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.09.2024 Arsenal Industrial Coupon payment date RIG ARSEN120026FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.09.2024 Grenardi Group GREG100027B Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.09.2024 DelfinGroup DGR1R Dividend record date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.10.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN 31.12.2024 Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.10.2024 Apranga APG1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.10.2024 K2 LT K2LT Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.10.2024 Amber Latvijas balzams BAL1R Extraordinary General RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.10.2024 DelfinGroup DGR1R Dividend payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.10.2024 Eleving Group ELEV Investors event RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.10.2024 Utenos trikotažas UTR1L Extraordinary General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.10.2024 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.10.2024 Citadele banka CBLB080034A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.10.2024 IuteCredit Finance S.a r.l. Coupon payment date TLN IUTE110026A For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.