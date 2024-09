DJ PETROFAC LIMITED: RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2024

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) PETROFAC LIMITED: RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2024 30-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PETROFAC LIMITED RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2024 Petrofac today issues its financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2024. OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: -- Group business performance first half EBIT loss of USUSD(106) million -- First half free cash outflow of USUSD36 million, net debt of USUSD622 million and gross liquidity of USUSD164 million -- Group backlog USUSD8.0 billion, with strong order intake in Asset Solutions of USUSD0.9 billion in the first half of the year -- In-principle agreement with certain key stakeholders on the framework for a comprehensive Financial Restructure Six months ended 30 June 2024 Six months ended 30 June 2023 (restated)(3) USUSDm Business performance Separately disclosed Reported Business performance Separately disclosed Reported (1) items (1) items Revenue 1,240 - 1,240 1,231 - 1,231 EBITDA (66) (46) (112) (30) (7) (37) EBIT (106) (46) (152) (72) (7) (79) Net loss(2) (162) (46) (208) (136) (5) (141)

Tareq Kawash, Petrofac's Group Chief Executive, commented:

"The first half of 2024 was another challenging period for Petrofac, set against the backdrop of a restructuring process which aims to put the business in a stronger financial position. While this has impacted the Group's performance during the first half, our new projects are performing well, and we continue to make progress in closing our legacy contracts in E&C. The markets we operate in remain robust and we have secured a good level of new order intake in Asset Solutions.

As announced last week, we are moving forward with a financial restructuring that will enable us to look to the future. The Board is grateful for the support of our stakeholders during this period and remains focused on delivering the best possible outcome for Petrofac and capitalise on the opportunities ahead of us. I am particularly proud of the continued dedication and commitment of our people and thank them for their ongoing and relentless focus on our customers at this important time." FINANCIAL AND STRATEGIC UPDATE

As announced on 27 September 2024, Petrofac has reached an in-principle agreement with certain key stakeholders on the framework for a comprehensive Financial Restructure to strengthen the Group's financial position and better position it to deliver on its strategy.

The Board and management continue to work constructively with the Company's creditors, key clients and other stakeholders to agree and finalise terms and conditions of the Financial Restructure and to secure the necessary funding and the remaining required performance security.

The Group continues to closely manage its financial and commercial payment obligations, and to rely on forbearance granted by its creditors, as previously communicated.

The success and timing of the implementation of the Financial Restructure depends on reaching agreements with, and obtaining approvals from, third parties. Details of the judgements and assumptions made by the Directors in respect of the risks associated with the Group's ability to maintain liquidity and implement the restructure can be found in the going concern statement in note 2.4 to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements. DIVISIONAL HIGHLIGHTS Engineering & Construction (E&C)

Operational performance in the first half of the year reflected the continued impact of legacy contracts, the challenges in securing performance guarantees and adverse operating leverage. The initial phases of the new contracts secured in 2023 are progressing well.

Revenue in the first half of the year increased 13% to USUSD0.6 billion (2023 restated(3): USUSD0.5 billion), reflecting the initial phases of the new contracts secured in 2023. E&C had a business performance EBIT loss of USUSD103million (2022 restated(3): USUSD98 million) reflecting the impact of onerous contracts with no margin recognition and adverse operating leverage due to low levels of activity.

With respect to the Thai Oil Clean Fuels project, progress continues to be made on the construction phases. Alongside our Joint Venture partners, we continue to seek the reimbursement of additional costs with the aim of reversing some of the previous losses recorded on this contract.

We are progressing well on the first two TenneT contracts that were awarded as part of the six-contract Framework Agreement. With the support of our clients, the Group has secured either performance guarantees or agreed temporary alternative arrangements for approximately USUSD4.4 billion of the USUSD5.5 billion E&C contracts awarded during 2023. Asset Solutions

Asset Solutions continued to leverage its UK centre of excellence and expanded its operations with new awards in both new and existing geographies, delivering a strong order intake of USUSD0.9 billion (2023: USUSD0.9 billion) in the first half of the year.

Revenue during the period was USUSD0.6 billion (2023: USUSD0.7 billion), reflecting the contract mix across the service lines. Business performance EBIT was USUSD(8) million (2023: USUSD14 million), reflecting contract mix and the timing of old contracts completing and new awards being mobilised. Integrated Energy Services (IES)

IES continued to deliver in line with expectations. Net production during the first half of the year decreased to 525 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (kboe) (2023: 640 kboe). Revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2024 was USUSD49 million (2023: USUSD63 million), reflecting the lower levels of production. Business performance EBITDA was USUSD31 million (2023: USUSD48 million), principally reflecting the lower revenue. CASH FLOW, NET DEBT AND LIQUIDITY

Free cash outflow for the six months ended 30 June 2024 was USUSD36 million (2023: USUSD225 million) primarily reflecting the reduced operating cash flows, lower interest payments, and the working capital management measures taken by management.

Net debt, excluding net finance leases, was USUSD622 million at 30 June 2024 (31 December 2023: USUSD583 million), reflecting the free cash outflow. The Group had USUSD164 million of gross liquidity(4) available at 30 June 2024 (31 December 2023: USUSD201 million). ORDER BACKLOG

The Group's backlog(5) at 30 June 2024 was USUSD8.0 billion (31 December 2023: USUSD8.1 billion). Asset Solutions delivered a strong order intake of USUSD0.9 billion during the first half of the year.

30 June 2024 31 December 2023 USUSD billion USUSD billion Engineering & Construction 5.7 6.1 Asset Solutions 2.3 2.0 Group backlog 8.0 8.1 OUTLOOK

The outlook for the business is predicated on the Group maintaining sufficient liquidity and successfully implementing a financial restructuring which strengthens its balance sheet, improves liquidity and enables the Group to access future guarantees on normal commercial terms.

Notwithstanding these challenges, the Group has an order backlog of USUSD8.0 billion, largely comprising contracts in core markets, with 87% of the E&C backlog being the new contracts secured in 2023. It has a substantial pipeline of USUSD53 billion scheduled for award in the next 18-months. Within this, E&C's addressable pipeline is USUSD44 billion, of which 47% is in the Group's core MENA markets and 23% in energy transition sectors. Asset Solutions' addressable pipeline is USUSD9 billion, of which 62% is in target expansion geographies outside the UK & Europe.

Operating activity in E&C in 2024 is expected to be higher than in 2023, but still sub-scale, as the portfolio transitions from legacy to new contracts. Following a successful implementation of the Financial Restructure, supported by the strong pipeline of opportunities including further contracts under the TenneT Framework Agreement, the Group targets backlog to grow, translating into continued revenue growth in the medium-term. As new contracts reach margin recognition thresholds and onerous contracts are completed, and with the benefit of improved operating leverage, margins in the E&C business unit are expected to improve over the same period.

In Asset Solutions, the business is expected to maintain or grow its activity levels in the medium-term, driven by its focus on late life asset operations, well engineering and decommissioning, including further geographical expansion. These new geographies are expected to contribute to margin improvement. These ambitions are supported by a backlog of USUSD2.3 billion and over USUSD1.0 billion of contracts awarded in 2024 to date. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

