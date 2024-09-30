DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 30-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 September 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 27 September 2024 it purchased a total of 97,185 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 72,185 25,000 EUR1.9880 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP1.6580 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.9540 GBP1.6280 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.9736 GBP1.6438

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 631,013,979 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,977 1.9620 XDUB 08:29:47 00029257669TRDU1 4,008 1.9600 XDUB 08:35:42 00029257693TRDU1 1,954 1.9540 XDUB 08:55:52 00029257896TRDU1 1,407 1.9760 XDUB 09:53:22 00029258482TRDU1 622 1.9760 XDUB 09:53:22 00029258483TRDU1 1,932 1.9760 XDUB 10:01:04 00029258536TRDU1 2,188 1.9740 XDUB 10:01:04 00029258537TRDU1 481 1.9740 XDUB 10:01:04 00029258538TRDU1 1,525 1.9740 XDUB 10:01:04 00029258539TRDU1 2,019 1.9680 XDUB 10:21:00 00029258598TRDU1 60 1.9660 XDUB 11:33:45 00029258801TRDU1 2,275 1.9660 XDUB 11:35:07 00029258813TRDU1 1,374 1.9660 XDUB 11:35:07 00029258814TRDU1 706 1.9660 XDUB 11:39:34 00029258823TRDU1 1,278 1.9660 XDUB 11:43:57 00029258841TRDU1 1,117 1.9660 XDUB 11:48:16 00029258847TRDU1 2,014 1.9660 XDUB 11:48:16 00029258848TRDU1 1,118 1.9680 XDUB 12:26:57 00029258948TRDU1 4,895 1.9700 XDUB 12:38:25 00029258976TRDU1 500 1.9640 XDUB 12:58:46 00029259039TRDU1 154 1.9640 XDUB 12:58:46 00029259040TRDU1 2,056 1.9680 XDUB 13:37:54 00029259186TRDU1 169 1.9660 XDUB 13:40:32 00029259202TRDU1 876 1.9680 XDUB 13:51:43 00029259339TRDU1 3,550 1.9680 XDUB 13:55:08 00029259398TRDU1 2,431 1.9680 XDUB 13:55:08 00029259399TRDU1 1,954 1.9780 XDUB 14:14:15 00029259718TRDU1 2,200 1.9760 XDUB 14:40:56 00029260271TRDU1 1,462 1.9740 XDUB 14:46:48 00029260465TRDU1 2,246 1.9840 XDUB 14:56:36 00029260884TRDU1 876 1.9840 XDUB 15:05:17 00029261203TRDU1 545 1.9860 XDUB 15:08:38 00029261316TRDU1 876 1.9860 XDUB 15:08:38 00029261317TRDU1 876 1.9860 XDUB 15:14:27 00029261480TRDU1 876 1.9860 XDUB 15:18:14 00029261606TRDU1 876 1.9860 XDUB 15:22:09 00029261713TRDU1 1,215 1.9860 XDUB 15:22:09 00029261714TRDU1 591 1.9820 XDUB 15:36:17 00029262048TRDU1 1,181 1.9820 XDUB 15:40:33 00029262181TRDU1 732 1.9820 XDUB 15:40:33 00029262182TRDU1 2,328 1.9820 XDUB 15:40:33 00029262183TRDU1 3,957 1.9800 XDUB 15:41:17 00029262220TRDU1 364 1.9820 XDUB 15:51:29 00029262593TRDU1 1,500 1.9840 XDUB 16:02:38 00029262936TRDU1 691 1.9840 XDUB 16:02:38 00029262937TRDU1 2,101 1.9880 XDUB 16:14:35 00029263259TRDU1 2,052 1.9880 XDUB 16:14:35 00029263261TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 260 1.6280 XLON 08:55:52 00029257893TRDU1 1,857 1.6280 XLON 08:55:52 00029257894TRDU1 2,041 1.6280 XLON 08:55:52 00029257895TRDU1 62 1.6440 XLON 10:01:04 00029258534TRDU1 1,979 1.6440 XLON 10:01:04 00029258535TRDU1 375 1.6420 XLON 12:39:11 00029258977TRDU1 2,423 1.6420 XLON 12:39:11 00029258978TRDU1 2,116 1.6420 XLON 12:39:11 00029258979TRDU1 1,793 1.6380 XLON 13:55:08 00029259400TRDU1 1,700 1.6380 XLON 13:55:08 00029259401TRDU1 93 1.6380 XLON 13:55:08 00029259402TRDU1 740 1.6380 XLON 13:55:08 00029259403TRDU1 4,377 1.6540 XLON 15:02:55 00029261129TRDU1 2,298 1.6500 XLON 15:41:17 00029262219TRDU1 2,886 1.6580 XLON 16:25:12 00029263821TRDU1

