Montag, 30.09.2024
Goldshore Resource (WKN A3CRU9): Der Junior-Miner, der Gold um das 14-fache übertrifft!
30.09.2024 08:31 Uhr
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
30-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
30 September 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 27 September 2024 it purchased a total of 97,185 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           72,185     25,000 
                            EUR1.9880 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP1.6580 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.9540     GBP1.6280 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.9736     GBP1.6438

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 631,013,979 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,977      1.9620        XDUB     08:29:47      00029257669TRDU1 
4,008      1.9600        XDUB     08:35:42      00029257693TRDU1 
1,954      1.9540        XDUB     08:55:52      00029257896TRDU1 
1,407      1.9760        XDUB     09:53:22      00029258482TRDU1 
622       1.9760        XDUB     09:53:22      00029258483TRDU1 
1,932      1.9760        XDUB     10:01:04      00029258536TRDU1 
2,188      1.9740        XDUB     10:01:04      00029258537TRDU1 
481       1.9740        XDUB     10:01:04      00029258538TRDU1 
1,525      1.9740        XDUB     10:01:04      00029258539TRDU1 
2,019      1.9680        XDUB     10:21:00      00029258598TRDU1 
60        1.9660        XDUB     11:33:45      00029258801TRDU1 
2,275      1.9660        XDUB     11:35:07      00029258813TRDU1 
1,374      1.9660        XDUB     11:35:07      00029258814TRDU1 
706       1.9660        XDUB     11:39:34      00029258823TRDU1 
1,278      1.9660        XDUB     11:43:57      00029258841TRDU1 
1,117      1.9660        XDUB     11:48:16      00029258847TRDU1 
2,014      1.9660        XDUB     11:48:16      00029258848TRDU1 
1,118      1.9680        XDUB     12:26:57      00029258948TRDU1 
4,895      1.9700        XDUB     12:38:25      00029258976TRDU1 
500       1.9640        XDUB     12:58:46      00029259039TRDU1 
154       1.9640        XDUB     12:58:46      00029259040TRDU1 
2,056      1.9680        XDUB     13:37:54      00029259186TRDU1 
169       1.9660        XDUB     13:40:32      00029259202TRDU1 
876       1.9680        XDUB     13:51:43      00029259339TRDU1 
3,550      1.9680        XDUB     13:55:08      00029259398TRDU1 
2,431      1.9680        XDUB     13:55:08      00029259399TRDU1 
1,954      1.9780        XDUB     14:14:15      00029259718TRDU1 
2,200      1.9760        XDUB     14:40:56      00029260271TRDU1 
1,462      1.9740        XDUB     14:46:48      00029260465TRDU1 
2,246      1.9840        XDUB     14:56:36      00029260884TRDU1 
876       1.9840        XDUB     15:05:17      00029261203TRDU1 
545       1.9860        XDUB     15:08:38      00029261316TRDU1 
876       1.9860        XDUB     15:08:38      00029261317TRDU1 
876       1.9860        XDUB     15:14:27      00029261480TRDU1 
876       1.9860        XDUB     15:18:14      00029261606TRDU1 
876       1.9860        XDUB     15:22:09      00029261713TRDU1 
1,215      1.9860        XDUB     15:22:09      00029261714TRDU1 
591       1.9820        XDUB     15:36:17      00029262048TRDU1 
1,181      1.9820        XDUB     15:40:33      00029262181TRDU1 
732       1.9820        XDUB     15:40:33      00029262182TRDU1 
2,328      1.9820        XDUB     15:40:33      00029262183TRDU1 
3,957      1.9800        XDUB     15:41:17      00029262220TRDU1 
364       1.9820        XDUB     15:51:29      00029262593TRDU1 
1,500      1.9840        XDUB     16:02:38      00029262936TRDU1 
691       1.9840        XDUB     16:02:38      00029262937TRDU1 
2,101      1.9880        XDUB     16:14:35      00029263259TRDU1 
2,052      1.9880        XDUB     16:14:35      00029263261TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
260       1.6280        XLON     08:55:52      00029257893TRDU1 
1,857      1.6280        XLON     08:55:52      00029257894TRDU1 
2,041      1.6280        XLON     08:55:52      00029257895TRDU1 
62        1.6440        XLON     10:01:04      00029258534TRDU1 
1,979      1.6440        XLON     10:01:04      00029258535TRDU1 
375       1.6420        XLON     12:39:11      00029258977TRDU1 
2,423      1.6420        XLON     12:39:11      00029258978TRDU1 
2,116      1.6420        XLON     12:39:11      00029258979TRDU1 
1,793      1.6380        XLON     13:55:08      00029259400TRDU1 
1,700      1.6380        XLON     13:55:08      00029259401TRDU1 
93        1.6380        XLON     13:55:08      00029259402TRDU1 
740       1.6380        XLON     13:55:08      00029259403TRDU1 
4,377      1.6540        XLON     15:02:55      00029261129TRDU1 
2,298      1.6500        XLON     15:41:17      00029262219TRDU1 
2,886      1.6580        XLON     16:25:12      00029263821TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  349703 
EQS News ID:  1997767 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1997767&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 30, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
