Montag, 30.09.2024
Goldshore Resource (WKN A3CRU9): Der Junior-Miner, der Gold um das 14-fache übertrifft!
PR Newswire
30.09.2024 09:18 Uhr
ZEROUM Co., Ltd.: ZEROUM Inc. Establishes Subsidiary in South Korea, Expands into Asia

ZEROUM Inc., a provider of custom live streaming tools, establishes ZEROUM KOREA in Daegu, South Korea, to accelerate its Asian market expansion.

TOKYO, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEROUM Inc. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; CEO: Yuji Wachi), specializing in custom live streaming tools, has established a wholly owned subsidiary, "ZEROUM KOREA," in Daegu, South Korea. This move marks the start of its full-scale entry into the Asian market, enhancing its technological offerings and expanding its business presence in the region.

South Korea, a hub for entertainment, e-sports, and K-pop, presents a significant opportunity for live streaming innovations. ZEROUM aims to provide tailored tools and strengthen partnerships to meet regional needs and support market growth.

With ZEROUM KOREA, the company plans to efficiently deliver its cutting-edge technology across South Korea and neighboring countries, focusing on enhancing the live streaming experience in the entertainment and e-sports industries.

ZEROUM envisions expanding further across Asia and globally, adapting its services to local demands and strengthening its presence across the Asia-Pacific region.

ZEROUM Inc. Company Overview

Company Name: ZEROUM Inc.
Representative: CEO Yuji Wachi
Headquarters: 601 Majin Building, 37-10 Udagawa-cho, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0042, Japan
International Office: 3F, 3 Chilgokjungang-daero 52-gil, Buk-gu, Daegu, Republic of Korea
Established: April 10, 2018
Official Website: https://www.zeroum.co.jp/
Company Overview: https://www.zeroum.co.jp/company/

Business Operations:

  • Operation of Doneru, a live streaming enhancement platform: https://doneru.jp/
  • Operation of VIRAL, a link profile service: https://vir.jp/
  • Comprehensive web consulting and DX support services: https://www.zeroum.co.jp/consulting/
  • Web media business, including Live Trend: https://liver.doneru.jp/, WEBTREND: https://zeroum.co.jp/trend/, BUSINESS TIPS: https://doneru.jp/business-tips/, MediGlow: https://vir.jp/article/, Money Graph: https://doneru.jp/media/, LIFETREND: https://doneru.jp/life/, Health Water Life: https://water-server-life.com/, Money Z: https://www.zeroum.co.jp/money/, Art Make: https://www.zeroum.co.jp/artmake/, VOIREQ: https://voireq.co.jp/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zeroum-inc-establishes-subsidiary-in-south-korea-expands-into-asia-302262313.html

