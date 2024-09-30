Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Aktuelle News: Größter Player im Valley der 1.000%-er!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.09.2024 09:00 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zhejiang Doer Biologics Co., Ltd.: Doer Biologics Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 2 Study of DR10624 for Treatment of Severe Hypertriglyceridemia

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhejiang Doer Biologics Co., Ltd. ("Doer Bio"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative biotherapeutics for metabolic diseases and cancers, today announces that DR10624, its first-in-class (FIC), tri-specific agonist targeting Fibroblast growth factor 21 receptor (FGF21R), Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP-1R), and Glucagon receptor (GCGR) has completed the dosing of the first patient in the Phase 2 study of DR10624 for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG).

The Phase 2 study is a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of three dose levels of DR10624 in adult SHTG patients, who have mean fasting triglycerides of greater than or equal to 5.65 mmol/L (500 mg/dL) at screening. A total of 72 participants will be enrolled in the study.

"DR10624 is a first-in-class long-acting tri-agonist targeting FGF21R, GLP-1R, and glucagon receptor (GCGR). Developed using Doer Bio's proprietary MultipleBody® platform technology, DR10624 was engineered to exhibit balanced activity for metabolic diseases. In non-clinical studies, DR10624 has demonstrated extraordinary potency in reducing body weight, lowering triglycerides, normalizing blood lipids, and improving liver function." said Yanshan Huang, Ph.D., founder and Chief Executive Officer of Doer Bio.

"We're excited to announce the dosing of first patient in our Phase 2 study of DR10624 for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. Patients with SHTG, particularly those with uncontrolled hypertriglyceridemia, face a heightened risk of developing acute pancreatitis and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD). This Phase 2 study is designed to identify the optimal dose for pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials. We are eager to advance DR10624 as a potential treatment for patients struggling with SHTG". commented Yongliang Fang, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer of Doer Bio.

More information about the Phase 2 clinical trial is available at clinicaltrials.gov (NCT06555640)

About Doer Bio

Zhejiang Doer Biologics Co., Ltd. ("Doer Bio") is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery and development of multi-domain based multi-specific biotherapeutics to address unmet medical need in the field of metabolic diseases and cancers.

Doer Bio has developed multiple proprietary platform technologies, including xLONGylation®, MultiBody®, AccuBody®, and SMART-VHHBody.

For more information about Doer Bio, please visit www.doerbio.com.

SOURCE Zhejiang Doer Biologics Co., Ltd.

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.