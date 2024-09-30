

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the early European session on Monday.



The yen rose to near 2-week highs of 158.11 against the euro, 189.57 against the pound and 168.31 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 159.57, 191.19 and 169.81, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the yen advanced to near 2-week highs of 141.65 and 104.86 from early lows of 142.85 and 105.73, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 154.00 against the euro, 184.00 against the pound, 165.00 against the franc, 139.00 against the greenback and 102.00 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News