Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Aktuelle News: Größter Player im Valley der 1.000%-er!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.09.2024 10:23 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Guangzhou XianYou Technology Co.,Ltd.: NPC and Aiwa to Unveil Advanced Consumer Electronics at 2024 Oct HK Trade Show

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guangzhou Xianyou Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd (NPC) is set to make a significant impact at the 2024 Hong Kong Trade Show - Global Source Fair Hong Kong, taking place from October 11 to 14. Located at Booth 2P12, NPC will showcase its latest range of professional computer monitors, all-in-one PCs, and lightweight laptops, designed specifically for gaming enthusiasts and productivity seekers.

This event offers a unique opportunity for attendees to dive into NPC's cutting-edge technology, exploring future trends and innovations in the consumer electronics industry.

Founded in 2005, NPC leverages the rich heritage of its parent company, Aiwa, to drive technological advancements and redefine user interaction with modern devices. Visitors to the NPC booth will have the chance to experience a curated selection of top-tier products, including:

  • Gaming Monitor: A high-performance display meticulously engineered for fast-paced gaming, featuring seamless refresh rates, quick response times, and exceptional color accuracy.
  • All-in-One PC: A sophisticated all-in-one PC equipped with powerful processors and graphics capabilities, perfect for both professional tasks and multimedia use, offering excellent connectivity options.
  • Travel Laptops: Lightweight and portable laptops with impressive displays and advanced Wi-Fi capabilities, tailored for travel and on-the-go usage.

NPC is eager to engage with attendees at the booth, inviting discussions about the future direction of consumer electronics. This event promises to be a highlight for anyone interested in the latest technological advancements.

About NPC and Aiwa
Specializing in the development and manufacturing of high-quality computer monitors, all-in-one PCs, and laptops, NPC and Aiwa are committed to innovation and excellence. Their products are designed to enhance user experiences and meet the evolving needs of tech enthusiasts globally. NPC's dedication to quality and forward-thinking design ensures that every product delivers top-tier performance and reliability.

Media Contact:
Company Name: Guangzhou Xianyou Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd
Telephone: +86 020-86163637
E-mail: xy@npc-cn.com
Website: www.npc-cn.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.