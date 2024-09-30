Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.09.2024 10:59 Uhr
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Organizing Committee of the Shenyang South Korea Week: Shenyang-Korea Investment and Trade Expo & Shenyang South Korea Week 2024 Held to Great Success

SHENYANG, China, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 26th, the Shenyang-Korea Investment and Trade Expo & Shenyang South Korea Week 2024 kicked off at the Shenyang New World Expo.

Centering on the core theme of "Sharing Opportunities, Joint Planning for Development, and Creating the Future Together," this year's South Korea Week features a matrix of "2+8+7" activities, including economic, cultural, and sports exchanges, as well as consumption promotion. The event aims to fully realize the potential for Shenyang's foreign openness and deepen cooperation with South Korea. It seeks to establish a new platform for China-ROK exchange and cooperation that operates at a higher level, on a larger scale, across a wider range of fields, and in a deeper and more integrated manner.

During the five-day South Korea Week, more than a hundred Korean enterprises, including those from the ROK and those with branches in China, are showcasing over 400 items at the Shenyang New World Expo.

A responsible person from the Shenyang Municipal Commerce Bureau stated that economic and trade cooperation is the foundation of China-ROK relations. The Republic of Korea is Shenyang's second-largest source of foreign investment and its fifth-largest trading partner, serving as a key collaborator and important driver of the city's open economy. During this year's South Korea Week, in-depth interactions are being promoted through a variety of activities focused on Shenyang-ROK economic development and industrial cooperation needs, including seminars featuring companies from both sides, keynote speeches, and thematic promotional events.

In addition to specialized economic activities, this year's South Korea Week has also arranged seven cultural and sports exchange activities, as well as consumption promotion events. For example, the Chinese-Korean Gastronomy Fair will take place at Xita Chaoxian Culture Street, known as a "paradise for foodies," featuring DIY activities, Korean cuisine sampling, and other immersive interactions to showcase the highlights of Korean flavors.

Since its inception in 2002, South Korea Week has been held on 20 occasions and has become a household name in Chinese-Korean economic and cultural cooperation. In April of this year, South Korea Week successfully extended its reach abroad by hosting the "Korea-Shenyang Activities Week 2024" in Seoul for the first time, effectively enhancing Shenyang's renown and reputation in the Republic of Korea.

Source: Organizing Committee of the Shenyang South Korea Week


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
