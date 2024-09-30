Anzeige
Montag, 30.09.2024
WKN: A1H39A | ISIN: CNE100000X85 | Ticker-Symbol: 8CZ
Tradegate
30.09.24
09:26 Uhr
0,675 Euro
+0,085
+14,41 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
PR Newswire
30.09.2024 11:06 Uhr
Zoomlion Launches World's Largest Hybrid Electric Drive Mining Truck, Setting New Benchmarks for Efficiency and Sustainability

CHANGSHA, China, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 27, 2024, Zoomlion rolled out ZTE520, the world's largest hybrid electric drive mining truck, from its intelligent production line, marking a monumental advancement in mining technology.


With dimensions exceeding nine meters in width and seven meters in height, this truck boasts a payload capacity of 300 tons and a maximum total weight of over 520 tons. Equipped with a cutting-edge hybrid power system that combines a 16-cylinder, 52-liter, 2100-horsepower diesel engine with the largest hybrid battery in the industry, the ZTE520 outperforms conventional models. Its innovative electric drive and high-torque wheel hub drive system achieve energy savings of up to 15% while maintaining a lifespan of over 60,000 hours, achieving a perfect balance between power and energy efficiency.

The ZTE520 integrates seamlessly with Zoomlion's large mining excavators, making it an ideal solution for large-scale open-pit mining operations with annual production exceeding 30 million tons. This synergy enhances operational efficiency and supports the construction of green mining initiatives. All key components of the ZTE520 are independently developed and manufactured by Zoomlion, ensuring supply chain stability and significantly reducing user costs.

Yuan Ye, assistant president of Zoomlion, emphasized the significance of this launch, stating, "The ZTE520 reflects our unwavering commitment to continuous technological innovation. It not only showcases our breakthroughs in the global market but also enhances operational efficiency and lowers costs for our clients. This advancement is pivotal in supporting the sustainable development of the mining industry."

The launch event was attended by over 200 guests, including key executives such as Huang Qun, vice president of Zoomlion; Yuan Ye, assistant president of Zoomlion; and Liu Haitao, deputy general manager of CRRC Zhuzhou Institute.

As Zoomlion continues to push the boundaries of innovation, it remains dedicated to providing high-end, integrated mining equipment solutions. With the launch of the ZTE520, Zoomlion reinforces its position in the high-end mining equipment market and demonstrates its commitment to sustainable and high-quality development in advanced equipment manufacturing.

About Zoomlion

Founded in 1992, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (01157.HK) is a high-end equipment manufacturing enterprise that integrates engineering machinery, agricultural machinery, and financial services. The company now sells more than 600 cutting-edge products from 55 product lines covering ten significant categories. For more information, please visit Zoomlion's website.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2519001/9_30.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zoomlion-launches-worlds-largest-hybrid-electric-drive-mining-truck-setting-new-benchmarks-for-efficiency-and-sustainability-302262383.html

