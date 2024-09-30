

EQS Newswire / 30/09/2024 / 11:15 CET/CEST

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 September 2024 - As Southeast Asia (SEA) experiences strong economic growth, Singapore is strategically positioned to support manufacturers in expanding their market presence and leveraging advanced manufacturing capabilities. With a population of approximately 670 million and the potential to become the world's fourth-largest economy by 2030, SEA presents immense opportunities for global manufacturers. Singapore's robust manufacturing industry, a skilled workforce, and strategic connectivity are essential for unlocking this potential.



How manufacturers can drive their Southeast Asia go-to-market strategy from Singapore

Singapore's vibrant manufacturing landscape offers a stable base for companies seeking to pursue market expansion in Southeast Asia . With a business-friendly environment, proximity to vibrant and growing markets, and a network of high-tech contract manufacturers, Singapore provides an enabling ecosystem for manufacturers to scale their operations efficiently. The country's strategic location, coupled with its robust infrastructure, makes it an ideal partner for companies seeking to establish or expand their market footprint in the region. Its world-class infrastructure, including modern ports, airports, and a robust transportation network, ensures efficient logistics and seamless trade flows. This connectivity enables manufacturers to not only access Southeast Asia as a vast consumer market but also leverage it as a production hub, strengthening supply chains and reducing disruptions.



Central to Singapore's appeal is its advanced research and innovation ecosystem. The government's Research, Innovation, and Enterprise 2025 (RIE2025) plan underscores Singapore's commitment to maintaining its competitive edge in global manufacturing. With an investment of S$25 billion - and an additional S$3 billion committed in 2024 - the plan focuses on enhancing Singapore's capabilities in areas such as Industry 4.0 (i4.0), digital transformation, and sustainable manufacturing.



Initiatives like the National Robotics Programme (NRP) and the Advanced Remanufacturing and Technology Centre (ARTC) demonstrate Singapore's commitment to turning research into impactful manufacturing solutions. Other significant partners include the Institute of Microelectronics (IME), a leader in semiconductor research, and the National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Cluster (NAMIC), which supports companies in additive manufacturing through design, technology consultancy, and prototyping capabilities. Together, these initiatives ensure that Singapore remains at the forefront of global manufacturing, offering businesses the tools and partnerships to thrive in a rapidly evolving industrial landscape.



A significant factor in Singapore's success is its highly skilled and adaptable workforce. Manufacturing is the largest component of the Singapore economy, with one in every eight jobs in the country related to this sector. The government's commitment to upskilling and reskilling workers through initiatives like SkillsFuture Singapore, the Industry 4.0 Human Capital Initiative (IHCI), and the Global Ready Talent Programme ensures that Singapore talent remains at the cutting edge of industry advancements. These initiatives ensure that Singapore's workforce is equipped with the latest skills and knowledge to navigate the evolving manufacturing landscape while helping companies develop a strong talent pipeline capable of driving innovation and growth.



Singapore's robust innovation ecosystem, diverse contract manufacturers, and skilled workforce make it an ideal base for companies expanding in Southeast Asia. As the region grows, Singapore's role as a manufacturing hub becomes increasingly critical, offering opportunities for market expansion and leveraging the thriving Singapore manufacturing industry and talent for long-term success.

Hashtag: EDB SingaporeEconomicDevelopmentBoard Singapore

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Singapore Economic Development Board The Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), a government agency under the Ministry of Trade and Industry, is responsible for strategies that enhance Singapore's position as a global centre for business, innovation, and talent.

News Source: Singapore Economic Development Board

30/09/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

