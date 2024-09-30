

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's retail sales increased for the second straight month in August, though at a slower pace, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Monday.



Retail sales rose seasonally and working-day adjusted 0.4 percent year-on-year in August, following a 0.8 percent rebound in July.



Sales of consumables, excluding sales at the state-owned chain of liquor stores, grew 0.3 percent annually in August, and those of durables also grew the same 0.3 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales recovered 0.5 percent in August after falling 0.4 percent in the prior month.



