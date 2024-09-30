Legal Operations Leaders and General Counsels to Discuss Business-Critical Challenges at Legal Operations Exchange 2024

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Legal Operations Exchange is set to return to the Hilton Syon Park in London for its third edition this 4-5 December. Bringing together 60 Legal Operations Leaders and General Counsels for two days of learning, discussion and networking, attendees will discover new solutions to their unique challenges and gain insight on effectively leveraging data and technology for efficiency gains and positioning the legal team at the heart of the organisation.

Given the progress in data analytics and generative AI solutions, the call to modernise and innovate in-house legal departments has never been more pressing. As the stewards of this shift to a more efficient and future-facing legal department, legal operations teams must both understand the legal technology landscape while also mastering the softer skills needed to implement and manage change successfully.

The Legal Operations Exchange has been designed to address the complexities of improving in-house legal operations from all angles. Confirmed attendees at this year's event include Legal Operations Directors, General Counsels and Heads of Legal from top-tier organisations such as The Access Group, L'Oreal and Arla. All participants have been selected to attend this invitation-only gathering based on their active requirements to innovate their legal department's operations.

A hallmark of the Legal Operations Exchange is its one-to-one business meetings which allow decision-makers who have pre-identified their specific challenges and investment areas to meet with relevant solution providers. With analysis by the Legal Operations Exchange revealing risk management, contract review and analytics, and document automation and generation as the top investment priorities of attendees so far, these bespoke, pre-scheduled meetings provide a dedicated platform for solution providers to demonstrate their capabilities to those actively seeking new solutions.

With nearly 10 hours of time dedicated to organic networking and pre-scheduled business meetings over the course of the two days, the event provides the opportunity for end users and solution providers alike to form new and lasting relationships. One previous attendee from Red Bull commented that: "The Legal Operations Exchange event was an excellent opportunity for networking. Its size was perfect - not too large, so you didn't feel lost in the crowd, and not too small, so there was a diverse group of professionals to connect with. I found it incredibly easy to engage in meaningful conversations and build connections."

The Legal Operations Exchange's world-class, cross-industry speaker faculty is comprised of leading figures in the legal operations world, including Silke Engel, Director of Legal, Legal Operations and Technology at Coca Cola Europacific Partners, and Niklas Rahlmeyer, Head of New Business, Legal Operations and Services at E.ON.

For Legal Operations professionals, General Counsels and solution providers, the Legal Operations Exchange provides an unparalleled opportunity to form meaningful connections and share best practices for enhancing legal operations in today's complex landscape. To secure your place or for more information on sponsorship opportunities, contact the Legal Operations Exchange team at info@exchangeevents.co.uk or visit our website here.

