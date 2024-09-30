Anzeige
Montag, 30.09.2024
Aktuelle News: Größter Player im Valley der 1.000%-er!
WKN: 703000 | ISIN: DE0007030009 | Ticker-Symbol: RHM
Xetra
30.09.24
11:50 Uhr
477,90 Euro
-4,40
-0,91 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
RHEINMETALL AG Chart 1 Jahr
RHEINMETALL AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
479,40479,6012:05
479,30479,4012:05
Firmen im Artikel
HONEYWELL
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC184,08-0,58 %
RHEINMETALL AG477,90-0,91 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.