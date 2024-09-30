

MORRISTOWN (dpa-AFX) - Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF.PK), a German arms and ammunition manufacturer, announced Monday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with U.S. industrials company Honeywell (HON) to cooperate on new visual systems and auxiliary power units for vehicles, among other things.



Separately, Rheinmetall said it has received a major order, worth low three-digit million euro range, from the Kingdom of Denmark for sixteen Skyranger 30 air defence turrets for use by the Danish armed forces. The contract also includes additional vehicle equipment for an 8x8 wheeled platform, to integrate them into tactical 8x8 vehicles.



In addition, the customer has ordered ammunition in the low double-digit million euro range. Deliveries of the serial turrets are scheduled for 2027 and 2028, while a prototype is expected to be delivered in late 2026.



The company added that the Republic of Austria has placed an order for the procurement of 36 Skyranger 30 systems as the first customer. Other NATO and EU member states are also planning to procure the system or have already initiated the process.



Regarding its deal with Honeywell, Rheinmetall noted that both companies intend to develop new visual systems that leverage the existing capabilities of the Honeywell 360 Display, a driver vision system that includes a variety of thermal imaging and daylight cameras distributed around the vehicle.



Honeywell and Rheinmetall also intend to collaborate on auxiliary power units that are used in tactical wheeled and tracked vehicles when they are in a position and not moving under their own power.



The planned strategic cooperation also aims to explore other areas of collaboration between the two companies. These include localized maintenance and support for other Honeywell products installed on strategic platforms utilized by the Bundeswehr.



Rheinmetall and Honeywell are also in talks about closer cooperation with regard to capabilities in the areas of counter-unmanned aircraft systems and electronic warfare.



In Germany, Rheinmetall shares were trading at 473.70 euros, down 1.78 percent.



