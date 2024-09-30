Anzeige
Montag, 30.09.2024
Aktuelle News:
30.09.2024 11:59 Uhr
The Publicity Department of Lintao County Committee: "Museum Magic Night": Connecting Museums for Inter-Civilizational Dialogue Was Held

DINGXI, China, Sept. 30, 2024). The goal is to deepen the integration and exchange of diverse cultures.


A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The Majiayao culture is a cultural type of the late Neolithic period, named after the first discovery by Swedish geologist Andersson in 1924 in Majiayao Village, Lintao County. The Majiayao culture is known for its painted pottery, which is exquisitely shaped and decorated with rich and colorful patterns, and is considered the peak stage of Chinese painted pottery.

Source: The Publicity Department of Lintao County Committee


