WKN: A2DGZ5 | ISIN: BMG4209G2077 | Ticker-Symbol: GVP1
Tradegate
30.09.24
09:16 Uhr
1,434 Euro
+0,048
+3,46 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3541,38812:34
1,3561,38612:28
Dow Jones News
30.09.2024 12:07 Uhr
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Director / PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director / PDMR Shareholding 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) 
Director / PDMR Shareholding 
30-Sep-2024 / 10:35 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
30 September 2024 
 
 
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) 
("Gulf Keystone", "GKP", "the Group" or "the Company") 
 
Director / PDMR Shareholding 
 
Gulf Keystone was notified on 26 September 2024 that Mr Julien Balkany, Non-Executive Director, purchased 50,000 common 
shares in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited at a price of 113.7221p per common share. Following the transaction, Mr 
Balkany owns 50,000 common shares in the Company representing 0.02% of the issued share capital. 
 
 
Enquiries: 
 
Gulf Keystone:              +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 
Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations 
& Corporate Communications        aclark@gulfkeystone.com 
 
FTI Consulting              +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 
Ben Brewerton 
                     GKP@fticonsulting.com 
Nick Hennis

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation. 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
a)      Name                        Julien Balkany 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                   Non-Executive Director 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment           Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                        Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited 
b)      LEI                         213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                 Common shares of USD1.00 each in Gulf Keystone 
                                 Petroleum Limited 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument 
a) 
 
       Identification code                 ISIN: BMG4209G2077 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction              Acquisition 
                                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)               113.7221p   50,000

Aggregated information 

-       Aggregated volume 
d)     -       Price                 50,000 
                                 113.7221p

e) Date of the transaction 26 September 2024

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     BMG4209G2077 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     GKP 
LEI Code:   213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
Sequence No.: 349967 
EQS News ID:  1998619 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 30, 2024 05:36 ET (09:36 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
