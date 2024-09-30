Christopher Burciaga Named Chief Executive Officer Of 3 Rivers Capital Portfolio Company R3 Wound Care & Hyperbarics

A Recognized Senior-Level Healthcare Executive, Burciaga To Guide R3 Wound Care & Hyperbarics' Continued Growth As An Industry Innovator

R3 Wound Care & Hyperbarics (www.r3healing.com), a portfolio company of 3 Rivers Capital, LLC (www.3riverscap.com) and a leading provider of advanced wound care treatments, has named Christopher Burciaga as Chief Executive Officer. Announcement of Mr. Burciaga's appointment was made by Rob Carskadden, Managing Partner of 3 Rivers Capital, LLC.

Chris Burciaga, Chief Executive Officer

R3 Wound Care & Hyperbarics

Bringing more than two decades of senior-level executive experience in all key facets of the healthcare industry to his lead role with R3 Wound Care & Hyperbarics, Mr. Burciaga joins the company from Sherman, Texas-based Texas Institute for Neurological Disorders, where he served as Chief Operating Officer. He previously headed up HHS, LLC as President of the national outsourcing support services company. Mr. Burciaga's prior senior executive roles include Chief Operating Officer for Baylor Institute of Rehabilitation in Dallas; Director of Hospital Operations and Wound Care for University of Texas Southwestern Hospital System; and Director of Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine for Lake Pointe Health Network, based in Rowlett, Texas.

As an officer with the United States Army during Operation Iraqi Freedom, he oversaw the daily operations of multi-unit healthcare clinics, forward surgical teams and combat hospitals as well as managed clinics with $250M--$450M annual operational budgets treating 22,000 soldiers and families. He also held the title of Chief Executive Officer of a 132-bed combat support hospital while implementing human resources strategies for over 200 medical professionals.

Mr. Burciaga earned his Master of Science in Healthcare Management: Concentration in Long Term Healthcare Management from Touro University, Cypress, CA, a Master of Business Administration in Strategic Management from Texas A&M, and a Bachelor of Arts in Pre-Law University of Texas.

As R3 Wound Care & Hyperbarics new CEO, Mr. Burciaga will serve as the lead executive responsible for overseeing all facets of the business, including business development, clinical operations and compliance, HR, finance and technology, and revenue cycle management.

Said Carskadden, "Chris Burciaga is an outstanding executive whose health industry experience and impressive track record of success will have an immediate and long-lasting impact on the continuing expansion of R3 Wound Care & Hyperbarics into a dominant industry force. After a thorough search, we are fortunate to have found Chris and look forward to his taking the reins of R3, where he will be the face of the Company and help guide R3 to its next levels of success."

"Health care changes and improves year to year, and R3 is at the forefront of bringing to patients in need the latest in wound care and hyperbarics technology. I look forward to working with R3's outstanding team members to continue to grow the company and take it to new levels of success by delivering best outcomes and a better quality of life for patients seeking wound care and hyperbarics solutions," said Mr. Burciaga.

About R3 Wound Care & Hyperbarics:

Dallas-Fort Worth-based R3 Wound Care & Hyperbarics is a wound care medical provider, with clinics delivering advanced treatments that promote healing of chronic wounds, including Hyperbarics Oxygen Therapy, a painless, natural medical procedure that enhances the body's natural healing process by breathing in 100% pure oxygen in a pressurized hyperbaric oxygen chamber. As a non-hospital provider, R3 Wound Care & Hyperbarics offers easy access, affordable pricing and quick recovery, all conducted in outpatient clinics to ensure patients can access the clinics easily and comfortably.

About 3 Rivers Capital:

Based in Pittsburgh, PA, 3 Rivers Capital is a private equity firm focused on control acquisitions of small businesses with EBITDA between $4-10M. Since its founding in 2005, 3 Rivers Capital has built expertise in acquiring family and entrepreneur-owned businesses that present a clear and compelling opportunity to create significant value. 3 Rivers Capital adds value through active ownership and supportive partnerships with highly motivated management teams. For more information on 3 Rivers Capital please visit 3 Rivers Capital. For new transaction opportunities contact Michael Zhong at Zhong@3riverscap.com.

