Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 30

30 September 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 27 September 2024

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £51.141million Including current year income and expenses £51.408million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 269.51p Including current year income and expenses 270.91p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 268.97p Including current year income and expenses 270.25p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and

accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

Enquiries:

Nick Black

Director - Investment Trusts

Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary

investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com

020 3817 1000