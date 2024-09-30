Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Aktuelle News: Größter Player im Valley der 1.000%-er!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.09.2024 12:42 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 30

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
As at close of business on 27-September-2024
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue494.63p
INCLUDING current year revenue500.21p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.