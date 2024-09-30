Anzeige
PR Newswire
30.09.2024 12:54 Uhr
82 Leser
Xoxoday Announces Integration with Zoho People to Help Businesses Boost Employee Experience with Effective Reward Programs

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Giift Inc. today announced the integration of its rewards and incentives platform, Xoxoday, with Zoho's cloud-based HR software, Zoho People. Zoho People is a comprehensive HR management software that helps organizations streamline their HR processes and improve workforce productivity, while Xoxoday enhances the employee experience with personalized rewards, delivering instant gratification.

XOXODAY_logo

By combining Xoxoday's global rewards marketplace with Zoho People's advanced HR management platform, organizations have a comprehensive solution to engage employees across their lifecycles.

Key Benefits of the Xoxoday and Zoho People Integration:

  • Seamless Checkout: Points redeemed on Xoxoday are automatically updated in Zoho People.
  • Vast Reward Options: 10 million+ reward options, including gift cards, brand vouchers, experiences, and more, catering to a diverse workforce.
  • Personalized Delivery: Customizable gift vouchers tailored to employee preferences.
  • Efficient Tracking: Real-time reports for effective tracking of reward redemption, and analytics.
  • Easy Setup: No-code workflow for the integration, making it a breeze to get started.

"Acknowledging and rewarding employees for their contributions can help them stay motivated and find a sense of purpose at work, in turn nurturing a virtuous cycle of growth and loyalty. Integrating with Xoxoday allows us to offer Zoho People customers impactful and tailored reward programs, to boost employee morale and productivity," says Raja Ramasamy, Product Manager of Zoho People.

Piyush Agarwal, Vice President, Products, Xoxoday, chimed in saying, "Our integration with Zoho People provides a seamless reward and incentive experience, fostering a positive work culture and helping retain top talent."

Discover how Xoxoday and Zoho People can transform the employee engagement strategy, by listening to this recent podcast or visiting the marketplace listing.

About Giift

Giift offers end-to-end SaaS solutions for managing engagement, loyalty, incentives, rewards, and marketplaces. Our suite of SaaS solutions - LBMS, Marketplace, Xoxoday, Empuls, and Compass - helps businesses drive growth with their customers, employees, sales teams, channel partners, and merchants.

Headquartered in Singapore, Giift's 500-member team is spread across 15 global offices and works with 3000+ clients and 150 million users. For more details, visit www.giift.com.

About Zoho

With 55+ apps in nearly every major business category, Zoho Corporation is one of the world's most prolific technology companies. Headquartered in Chennai, India, Zoho is privately held and profitable, with more than 15,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.zoho.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2311152/4478281/XOXODAY_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xoxoday-announces-integration-with-zoho-people-to-help-businesses-boost-employee-experience-with-effective-reward-programs-302262443.html

