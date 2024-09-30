Moderna, Inc.: Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of Investigational mRNA Norovirus Vaccine, mRNA-1403

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) today announced that the first participant in the U.S. has been dosed in the Nova 301 Trial, a pivotal Phase 3 randomized clinical trial evaluating the efficacy, safety, and immunogenicity of an investigational norovirus vaccine, mRNA-1403. Global recruitment for the Nova 301 trial has also begun.

"Norovirus is a significant public health concern that affects millions of people worldwide each year, leading to severe symptoms and, in some cases, hospitalization," said Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna. "By advancing our investigational norovirus vaccine into a pivotal Phase 3 trial, we are one step closer to potentially providing a new tool to prevent infection from this highly contagious virus, which places a significant burden on health systems globally."

The Nova 301 Phase 3 trial is a randomized, observer-blind, placebo-controlled trial evaluating the efficacy, safety and immunogenicity of mRNA-1403. The trial aims to enroll approximately 25,000 participants 18 years of age and older globally, including in countries in the Northern Hemisphere (U.S., Canada, UK, Japan), the equatorial region, and the Southern Hemisphere (Australia and countries in South America). Approximately 20,000 participants 60 years of age and older and 5,000 participants between 18 and 59 years of age will be enrolled to assess the investigational vaccine's ability to protect against moderate to severe norovirus acute gastroenteritis (AGE) in adults, with a focus on the older age group that is at greatest risk of severe outcomes including hospitalization.

Enteric viruses, including norovirus, are a leading cause of diarrheal diseases, resulting in significant morbidity and mortality worldwide, particularly among young children and older adults. Norovirus is highly contagious and a leading cause of diarrheal disease globally, associated with 18% of all AGE,1 resulting in approximately 200,000 deaths per year and substantial healthcare costs.2

mRNA-1403 is an mRNA vaccine in development to prevent moderate to severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus. The vaccine candidate is a trivalent formulation containing mRNA that encodes for virus-like particles (VLPs) designed to protect against multiple norovirus genotypes.

