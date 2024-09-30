BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 30

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 27 September 2024 were:

211.83p Capital only

212.33p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 59,413 ordinary shares on 27th September 2024, the Company has 73,815,707 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 26,545,598 shares which are held in Treasury.