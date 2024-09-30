A special multimedia exhibition titled Charming Beijing: The Great Wall, Grand Canal, and Central Axis Across Time and Spaceshowcasing Beijing's three UNESCO World Heritage Sites, recently opened in both Berlin, Germany, and Amsterdam, the Netherlands and garnered significant interest from local European audiences.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240930756765/en/

"Charming Beijing" Exhibition kicked off in Amsterdam, the Netherlands on 28th Sept., celebrates the 30th anniversary of the sister city relationship between Beijing and Amsterdam. (Photo: Business Wire)

Organized by the Information Office of Beijing Municipality, the exhibition offers a rich array of interactive content, including digital films produced by the Encyclopedia of China Publishing House, photographic and video works of Beijing's Central Axis, traditional Chinese woodwork, as well as live performances of Peking Opera and traditional Chinese dances.

This exhibition also celebrates the 30th anniversary of the sister city relationship between Beijing and Amsterdam.

During the event in Amsterdam last Saturday, Zhang Ji, Deputy Director of the Publicity Department of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee, said, "Although Beijing and Amsterdam are situated on different continents, both cities are renowned for their unique charm and rich cultural heritage. In particular, the Grand Canal of Beijing and the canal system of Amsterdam symbolize the profound cultural and historical ties between the two cities."

Dr. Mariska Stevens, Director of Research at the EuSino Foundation, echoed this sentiment, "The relationship between Beijing and Amsterdam has been more than successful and inspiring. Both cities are treasure troves of unique cultural aspects."

The exhibition in Berlin also marks the 30th anniversary of the sister city relationship between Beijing and Berlin. Speaking earlier in Berlin, Zhang highlighted the strong cooperative ties in fields such as economy, science and technology, and cultural education between the two cities over the past three decades.

"We have shared opportunities for development, and increasing mutual understanding and trust over the years," Zhang remarked.

German Sinologist Prof. Dr. Mechthild Leutner lauded the exhibition, noting that Beijing represents the essence of China's history and culture. "This exhibition beautifully captures the changes and continuity throughout China's development," she said.

According to the organizers, the exhibition in both cities will run for several days, with an expected total attendance of over ten thousand people. This exhibition is also set to visit more international sister cities in the future, further enhancing cultural exchange and cooperation between Beijing and its global partners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240930756765/en/

Contacts:

Eason Zhou

Email: evisionsinfo@gmail.com