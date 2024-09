NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), is in advanced talks with Vertical Bridge, a wireless communication infrastructure firm, to sell more than 6000 mobile phone towers of Verizon, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.



The transaction could value about $3.3 billion, the report said.



