Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* 30-Sep-2024 / 12:09 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC shares to which voting rights are attached ii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify) iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv Name SAMIR DESAI CBE City and country of registered office (if applicable) LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi: 27/9/2024 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 27/9/2024 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through financial Total of both Total number of voting attached to shares instruments in % (8.A + rights held in issuer (8.A (total of 8. A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 8.B) + 8.B) vii 2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 3.69% 0.70% 4.39% 14,730,776 or reached Position of previous notification (if 4.88% 0.70% 5.58% 18,730,776 applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of Number of voting rights ix % of voting rights shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if possible) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) GB00BG0TPX62 12,388,206 3.69% SUBTOTAL 8. A 12,388,206 B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if Type of financial Expiration Conversion Period the instrument is % of voting instrument date x xi rights exercised/converted. SHARE OPTIONS JUNE 2028 JUNE 2023 2,150,000 0.64% SHARE OPTIONS MAY 2032 MARCH 2025 TO MAY 192,570 0.06% 2032 SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 2,342,570 0.70% B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) Physical or Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ cash % of voting instrument date x Conversion Number of voting rights rights Period xi Settlement xii SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it Name xv or is higher than the notifiable instruments if it equals or is higher than the equals or is higher than threshold notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional information xvi Place of completion LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM Date of completion 27/9/2024

