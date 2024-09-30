

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Marsh McLennan (MMC) has reached an agreement through its Marsh McLennan Agency business to acquire McGriff Insurance Services, LLC, an affiliate of TIH. McGriff is a provider of insurance broking and risk management services in the United States, with $1.3 billion of revenue for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2024. Marsh McLennan will pay $7.75 billion in cash consideration. Also, Marsh McLennan will assume a deferred tax asset valued at approximately $500 million.



Upon closing, the McGriff team of more than 3,500 employees, including CEO Read Davis, will join Marsh McLennan Agency.



