Modular Medical, Inc.: Modular Medical to Present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2024 Investor Conference on October 1

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2024 / Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD) ("Modular Medical" or the "Company"), an insulin delivery technology company with the first FDA-cleared patch pump designed specifically to target all adult "almost-pumpers" thanks to its user-friendly and affordable design, will participate in a webcasted presentation and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Lytham Partners Fall 2024 Investor Conference, taking place virtually on October 1, 2024.

Company Webcast

The Company's webcasted presentation will take place at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, October 1. The webcast can be accessed by visiting the conference home page at https://lythampartners.com/fall2024/ and will also be available for replay following the event.

1×1 Meetings

Jeb Besser, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, will host virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with Mr. Besser, please contact Lytham Partners at 1×1@lythampartners.com or register for the event at https://lythampartners.com/fall2024invreg/.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: MODD) is a medical device company that intends to launch the next generation of insulin delivery technology. Using its patented technologies, the Company seeks to eliminate the tradeoff between complexity and efficacy, thereby making top quality insulin delivery both affordable and simple to learn. Modular Medical's mission is to improve access to the highest standard of glycemic control for people with diabetes taking it beyond "superusers" and providing "diabetes care for the rest of us."

Modular Medical was founded by Paul DiPerna, a seasoned medical device professional and microfluidics engineer. Prior to founding Modular Medical, Mr. DiPerna was the founder (in 2005) of Tandem Diabetes and invented and designed its t:slim insulin pump. More information is available at https://modular-medical.com.

All trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

CONTACT:

Jeb Besser
Chief Executive Officer
Modular Medical, Inc.
+1 (617) 399-1741
IR@modular-medical.com

SOURCE: Modular Medical, Inc.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
