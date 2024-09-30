National Cricket League USA: National Cricket League Kicks Off "Cricket for Good": Billions Have Access to Watch a Purpose-Driven Tournament

Cricket for a Better Tomorrow: NCL Brings Fans Together with Compassion and Impact at UT Dallas

DALLAS, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Cricket League (NCL) will make a global impact with its highly anticipated Sixty Strikes Tournament at UT Dallas from October 4th to October 14th. This 10-day celebration of cricket will not only feature world-class players and Coachella style entertainment, but also showcase meaningful themes that resonate far beyond the pitch. Themed nights will bring purpose, and spotlight causes like domestic violence awareness, veterans' appreciation, sustainability, and police, fire and healthcare hero recognition.

With billions of fans expected to watch globally and thousands attending daily, the NCL is changing the sports scene. The league consists of 6 teams nationwide. The NCL, recently approved by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and partnering with Dubai based SEE Holdings on sustainability efforts, led by Commissioner Haroon Lorgat. The NCL is positioning itself as a leader in the global cricket community in the U.S.

In a major highlight,Sports Illustrated is an official partner of the NCL, boosting the league's presence in U.S. sports and bringing its vision of cricket to a broader audience.

"We've created something extraordinary with the National Cricket League,' said Arun Agarwal, Chairman of the NCL. "Not only is it about world-class cricket, but it's about making a difference in the world through sport. These themed nights will inspire and connect fans to meaningful causes.'

The themed nights, "Cricket with a Purpose" are as followed:

October 4th: Kick Off the National Cricket League in Style at UT Dallas.





October 5th: Domestic Violence Awareness Night

Every run matters. This night is dedicated to raising awareness and supporting survivors of domestic violence. Join the NCL in making a stand for a safer future.





Honoring the people and organizations who stand side by side of NCL's success. From local heroes to key stakeholders, this night celebrates the backbone of the league and their contributions.





Join us for a heartfelt tribute to those who have served. Sons of Yankee legends Mickey Mantle and Billy Martin-David Mantle and Billy Martin Jr.-will be signing autographs, with all proceeds benefiting the Special Forces Charitable Trust. Let's honor our veterans with performances by Danny Gringo and Raga Boyz, celebrating their bravery and sacrifice.





The National Cricket League, in partnership with UTSW as our official healthcare partner, will honor the memory of Officer Darron Burks, who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Together, we salute the everyday heroes-healthcare professionals, first responders, and public safety officers-who keep our communities safe and healthy. A special performance by Javed Ali will pay tribute to their dedication and service.





The NCL is committed to becoming a carbon-neutral event by 2030. On this night, powered by solar energy, the league will plant a tree for every boundary hit. Wajid Ali will perform as we celebrate the future of green sports.





Comet pride takes over as the NCL honors UT Dallas alumni. Featuring a performance by Tanmay Chaturvedi, it's a night of school spirit and cricket.





The stakes are high-win or go home. The top teams will compete for the ultimate prize as the tournament reaches its thrilling finale. Fans will witness the best of cricket under the Texas lights.

The NCL tournament opens with Bollywood superstar Mika Singh and features themed nights, bringing a Coachella-like energy. This season, NCL brings together cricket legends known worldwide-Sunil Gavaskar,Zaheer Abbas, Wasim Akram, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sir Vivian Richards, Venkatesh Prasad, Sanath Jayasuriya, Moin Khan, and Blair Franklin. The cricketing heroes will mentor and coach the next generation of players.

The league will also feature top-tier players from around the world, including Shahid Afridi, Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik, Shakib Al Hasan, Robin Uthappa, Tabraiz Shamsi, Chris Lynn, Angelo Mathews, Colin Munro, Sam Billings, Mohammad Nabi, Johnson Charles.

With its partnership with Sports Illustrated and broadcasting through ESPN, SONY Max, SKY, and Fox Sports, the NCL is bringing cricket to over 2.5 billion fans worldwide. As one of the most-watched sports globally, cricket's footprint in the U.S. is growing at a fast pace, with the NCL at the forefront.

Headquartered in Dallas, the National Cricket League (NCL) USA is redefining the sport of cricket in the United States through its innovative Sixty Strikes format, a fast-paced version of the game. Approved by the prestigious International Cricket Council (ICC), the NCL is establishing cricket as a key player in American sports. Supported by SEE Holdings, a Dubai-based leader in sustainability, the NCL is implementing eco-friendly initiatives that set a new standard for responsible sports management.

