

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The euro rose to a 4-day high of 0.8357 against the pound, a 5-day high of 1.1208 against the U.S. dollar and nearly a 2-week high of 1.5151 against the Canadian dollar, from early lows of 0.8336, 1.1156 and 1.5069, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc, the euro advanced to 0.9452 from an early low of 0.9382.



The euro edged up to 159.76 against the yen, from an early near 2-week low of 158.11.



If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.84 against the pound, 1.13 against the greenback, 1.52 against the loonie, 0.96 against the franc and 164.00 against the yen.



