

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - In the context of the evolving security situation in the Middle East, the United States continues to maintain a significant amount of defense capability in the region and to dynamically adjust its force posture.



The Department of Defense announced that it will further reinforce its defensive air-support capabilities in the coming days.



The Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has directed that the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group remain in the US Central Command region and that the USS Wasp Amphibious Ready Group / Marine Expeditionary Unit (ARG/MEU) will continue to operate in the Eastern Mediterranean. This will be complemented by the U.S. military's elevated fighter and attack squadron presence, including F-22, F-15E, F-16, and A-10 aircraft.



The Secretary has also increased the readiness of additional U.S. forces to deploy, elevating its preparedness to respond to various contingencies. And the Defense Department maintains integrated air-defense capabilities across the Middle East, ensuring the protection of U.S. forces operating in the region.



Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement that Secretary Austin has been receiving updates from and providing guidance to his team throughout the weekend on the latest developments in the Middle East.



'He and DoD leaders remain focused on the protection of U.S. citizens and forces in the region, the defense of Israel, and the de-escalation of the situation through deterrence and diplomacy,' the statement says.



Austin stressed that the United States is determined to prevent Iran and Iranian-backed partners and proxies from exploiting the situation or expanding the conflict. He made clear that if Iran, its partners, or its proxies use this moment to target American personnel or interests in the region, the United States will take every necessary measure to defend its people.



As its war against the pro-Iranian terrorist outfits Hamas and Hezbollah intensifies, Israel has opened a new war front, launching airstrikes targeting the Houthis in Yemen.



