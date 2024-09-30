

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - 37 terrorists were killed in two strikes by U.S. Central Command Forces in Syria. They included senior leaders of Islamic State and Hurras al-Din, an Al Qaeda affiliate, U.S. Central Command said in a press release.



'The airstrikes are part of CENTCOM's ongoing commitment, along with partners in the region, to disrupt and degrade efforts by terrorists to plan, organize, and conduct attacks against civilians and military personnel from the U.S., our allies, and our partners throughout the region and beyond.'



The attacks were carried out on September 24 in northwest Syria, and on September 16 targeting a remote ISIS training camp in central Syria.



The killed terrorist leaders include Marwan Bassam 'Abd-al-Ra'uf, a senior Hurras al-Din leader responsible for overseeing military operations from Syria, and Hurras al-Din, an Al Qaeda-affiliated organization based in Syria with global strategy to conduct attacks against U.S. and Western interests.



'These strikes against leadership and operatives of ISIS and the Al Qaeda affiliate, Hurras al-Din, represent CENTCOM's commitment to the enduring defeat of terrorist organizations in the CENTCOM area of responsibility and our support to regional stability,' said Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, commander, U.S. Central Command.



No civilians were harmed in either strike, the Centcom said.



