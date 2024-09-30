KI Introduces Zeker Modular Seating: Where Contoured Comfort Meets Unmatched Flexibility

KI, a leader in providing innovative furniture solutions, has announced the launch of Zeker Modular Seating , a breakthrough in lounge design that marries plush comfort with unmatched flexibility.

Setting a new standard, Zeker offers limitless configurations to create dynamic spaces that suit any need-whether for collaboration, quiet study, or simply lounging.

"What I love about Zeker is the plush, inviting design," says Sam Amenson, product marketing manager, KI. "The simplicity of the line empowers endless possibilities, making it perfect for any space."

Zeker creates spaces that provide comfort, elevate aesthetics, and add functionality. With 10 standard models that can be combined in countless ways, Zeker allows for both curved and linear configurations. The low back height provides comfort without compromising the open, airy feel of a space. Plush cushions ensure comfort for individual work or group gatherings. Optional power can be integrated with 120V outlets and USB ports to keep users connected.

Designed by Justin Champaign Design Studio, Zeker blends intuitive design with an underlying thoughtful functionality, making a solution relevant to users and their varying work and lifestyles.

For more information about Zeker Modular Seating from KI, visit ki.com/zeker .

ABOUT KI

KI manufactures innovative furniture solutions for education, healthcare, government, and corporate markets. The employee-owned company is headquartered in Green Bay, Wis. and operates sales offices and manufacturing facilities in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and Europe. KI adapts products and service solutions to the specific needs of each customer through its unique design and manufacturing philosophy. For more information, visit ki.com .

