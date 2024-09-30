

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Swiss drug major Roche Group (RHHBY), at its Pharma Day 2024, said it expects sales momentum to continue into 2025, with strong growth by both divisions of Pharma and Diagnostics.



The company further outlined its new pharmaceutical strategy through 2030, aiming to introduce 20 new, transformative medicines. The firm also targets a tripling of patients by 2029.



Roche noted that it has achieved significant progress for operational efficiency, deals and pipeline since Pharma Day 2023.



The Swiss firm further narrowed the set of disease areas it targets to 11, including obesity. The company plans to bring to market weight-loss drug candidates in injectable and oral formulations beyond 2028.



Further, Roche announced asset purchase with Regor Therapeutics to acquire its next-generation CDK inhibitor portfolio in breast cancer.



In Switzerland, Roche shares were trading at 271.10 Swiss Francs, down 0.40%.



