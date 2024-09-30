Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Aktuelle News: Größter Player im Valley der 1.000%-er!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850471 | ISIN: US0970231058 | Ticker-Symbol: BCO
Tradegate
30.09.24
15:44 Uhr
136,66 Euro
-3,32
-2,37 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BOEING COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOEING COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
136,70136,7215:47
136,52136,7615:46
PR Newswire
30.09.2024 15:36 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Phoenix Aviation Capital and AIP Capital Place Four Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft on Lease with LOT Polish Airlines

DUBLIN and STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Aviation Capital ("Phoenix"), a full-service aircraft lessor, and AIP Capital, an alternative investment manager focused on opportunities in commercial aviation today announced that Phoenix has placed four next-generation Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft on long-term lease with LOT Polish Airways, Poland's flag carrier.

AIP Capital Logo

The agreement demonstrates both Phoenix's and AIP Capital's focus on working with airline customers to provide flexible solutions, and LOT Polish Airway's objective of expanding its aircraft fleet to enhance operational flexibility and accommodate network expansion.

"We are excited to have concluded this transaction with LOT Polish Airways," said Mathew Adamo, Managing Partner at AIP Capital who also serves on the board of Phoenix. "We look forward to expanding our relationship and continuing to support LOT in managing their fleet."

"We welcome AIP Capital as our next business partner in the aircraft leasing space," said Maciej Dziudzik, LOT Polish Airlines, Fleet Bureau Director. "Modern, next-generation narrowbody aircraft are an important element of our growth strategy for the following years. We are committed to provide our existing passengers and general public the improved connectivity opportunities in Central Europe, either travelling for business or leisure."

About Phoenix Aviation Capital

Phoenix Aviation Capital is a full-service aircraft lessor focused on financing modern, in-demand aircraft and is dedicated to meeting the financing needs of its airline customers across the globe. Phoenix Aviation Capital is based in Dublin and is managed by AIP Capital, a global aviation asset management and investment firm.

For more information about Phoenix Aviation Capital or to speak with company executives, please contact investor.relations@phoenixaviationcap.com.

About AIP Capital

AIP Capital (AIP) is a global alternative investment manager focused on opportunities in commercial aviation. AIP believes its unique investment strategy, relationships, and hands-on approach enable AIP to execute its mission of generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its clients across market cycles. With offices in Stamford, Dublin, and Singapore, AIP maintains a global footprint and is backed by a full platform of professionals across finance, technical, legal, risk management and underwriting.

For more information about AIP Capital or to speak with company executives, please contact investor.relations@aipcapital.com

About LOT Polish Airlines

LOT Polish Airlines is a modern carrier connecting Central and Eastern Europe with the rest of the world. LOT's offer includes direct long-haul flights to airports in the United States, Canada, China, Japan and South Korea. The Polish carrier has been consistently increasing the number of its flights to those destinations, thus strengthening its position in Central and Eastern Europe. It operates its long-haul flights with Boeing 787 Dreamliner, one of the most advanced wide-body aircraft in the world. Present in the sky since 1929, the Polish carrier is the 12th oldest airline worldwide, being one of the most internationally recognizable Polish brands.

Phoenix Aviation Capital Logo

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2382740/AIP_Capital_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2382741/Phoenix_Aviation_Capital_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/phoenix-aviation-capital-and-aip-capital-place-four-boeing-737-max-8-aircraft-on-lease-with-lot-polish-airlines-302262597.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.