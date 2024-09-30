Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 30
Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC (the 'Company')
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300MFRCR13CT1L845
Result of Annual General Meeting
Following the Annual General Meeting of the Company, which was held earlier today, the Board is pleased to announce that all ordinary and special resolutions put to shareholders were passed.
Details of the number of proxy votes cast for, against and withheld will shortly be published on the Company's website at www.jupiteram.com/JGC
A copy of the Company's Annual Report & Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2024 and Notice of the Annual General Meeting, which contains the full text of the resolutions, is available for inspection athttps://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Copies of all ordinary and special resolutions considered (and passed) under Special Business at today's AGM will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
For further information, please contact:
Annabel Dow
Fund Management Company Secretary
Jupiter Asset Management Limited
annabel.dow@jupiteram.com
020 3817 1172
30 September 2024
www.jupiteram.com/JGC