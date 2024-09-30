Anzeige
Montag, 30.09.2024
Aktuelle News:
PR Newswire
30.09.2024 15:42 Uhr
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 30

Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC (the 'Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300MFRCR13CT1L845

Result of Annual General Meeting

Following the Annual General Meeting of the Company, which was held earlier today, the Board is pleased to announce that all ordinary and special resolutions put to shareholders were passed.

Details of the number of proxy votes cast for, against and withheld will shortly be published on the Company's website at www.jupiteram.com/JGC

A copy of the Company's Annual Report & Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2024 and Notice of the Annual General Meeting, which contains the full text of the resolutions, is available for inspection athttps://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Copies of all ordinary and special resolutions considered (and passed) under Special Business at today's AGM will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information, please contact:

Annabel Dow

Fund Management Company Secretary

Jupiter Asset Management Limited

annabel.dow@jupiteram.com

020 3817 1172

30 September 2024

www.jupiteram.com/JGC


