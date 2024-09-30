

PANAMA (dpa-AFX) - Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.735 billion, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $1.074 billion, or $0.79 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Carnival Corporation & plc reported adjusted earnings of $1.751 billion or $1.27 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.2% to $7.896 billion from $6.854 billion last year.



Carnival Corporation & plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $1.735 Bln. vs. $1.074 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.26 vs. $0.79 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $7.896 Bln vs. $6.854 Bln last year.



