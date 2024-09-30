BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 30

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC (LEI:549300WWOCXSC241W468)

All information is at 31 August 2024 and unaudited.

Performance at month end with net income reinvested



One Month Three Months Six Months One Year Three Years Five Years Net asset value -1.5 0.0 3.9 14.4 23.0 44.5 Share price -1.6 1.7 9.6 13.0 17.3 26.6 Russell 1000 Value Index 0.4 3.6 6.7 16.8 29.2 57.3

At month end

Net asset value - capital only: 217.18p Net asset value - cum income: 217.39p Share price: 197.75p Discount to cum income NAV: 9.0% Net yield1: 4.0% Total assets including current year revenue: £161.4m Net Gearing: 1.2% Ordinary shares in issue2: 74,227,370 Ongoing charges3: 1.03%

1 Based on one quarterly dividend of 2.00p per share declared 2 November 2023 for the year ended 31 October 2023 and three quarterly dividends of 2.00p per share declared on 14 March 2024, 29 May 2024 and 01 August 2024, for the year ending 31 October 2024 and based on the share price as at close of business on 31 August 2024.

² Excluding 26,133,935 ordinary shares held in treasury.

³ The Company's ongoing charges calculated as a percentage of average daily net assets and using the management fee and all other operating expenses excluding finance costs, direct transaction costs, custody transaction charges, VAT recovered, taxation and certain non-recurring items for the year ended 31 October 2023.

Sector Analysis Total Assets (%) Health Care 18.1 Financials 17.6 Information Technology 15.6 Consumer Discretionary 10.4 Energy 7.6 Communication Services 6.3 Consumer Staples 6.2 Industrials 6.2 Utilities 5.7 Materials 5.3 Real Estate 2.2 Net Current Liabilities -1.2 ----- 100.0 ===== Country Analysis Total Assets (%) United States 88.2 United Kingdom 4.5 France 2.2 South Korea 1.9 Ireland 1.2 Switzerland 1.1 Australia 1.1 Canada 1.0 Net Current Liabilities -1.2 ----- 100.0 =====

Top 10 Holdings Country % Total Assets Citigroup United States 3.3 Cardinal Health United States 3.0 Comcast United States 2.6 American International United States 2.5 Kraft Heinz United States 2.4 CVS Health United States 2.4 Willis Towers Watson United States 2.3 Cheniere Energy United States 2.3 HP Inc United States 2.2 Sanofi France 2.2

Tony DeSpirito, David Zhao and Lisa Yang, representing the Investment Manager, noted:

For the one-month period ended 31 August 2024, the Company's NAV decreased by 1.5% and the share price by 1.6% (all in sterling). The Company's reference index, the Russell 1000 Value Index, returned 0.4% for the period.

At the sector level, the largest contributor to relative performance stemmed from stock selection in consumer discretionary, with selection decisions in automobiles boosting relative performance. While there were no other sector level contributors, at the industry level relative performance was boosted by the underweight allocation to semiconductors and semiconductor equipment. Other modest contributors during the period at the industry level included selection decisions in household durables and in pharmaceuticals.

The largest detractor from relative performance stemmed from stock selection in financials, most notably in banks. Selection decisions in consumer staples also detracted from relative performance, with stock selection in distribution and retail dragging on relative performance. Other modest detractors at the sector level included selection decisions in communication services and real estate.

Transactions

During the month, the Company's largest purchases included Icon PLC, Hess, and Dominion Energy. The Company exited its position in Sensata Technologies, Public Service Enterprise Group and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Positioning

As of the period end, the Company's largest overweight positions relative to the reference index were in the information technology, consumer discretionary and communication services sectors. The Company's largest underweight positions relative to the reference index were in the industrials, real estate and financials sectors.

Source: BlackRock.

30 September 2024

