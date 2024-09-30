Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Aktuelle News: Größter Player im Valley der 1.000%-er!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.09.2024 15:48 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 30

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC (LEI:549300WWOCXSC241W468)
All information is at 31 August 2024 and unaudited.
Performance at month end with net income reinvested

One

Month

Three

Months

Six

Months

One

Year

Three

Years

Five Years

Net asset value

-1.5

0.0

3.9

14.4

23.0

44.5

Share price

-1.6

1.7

9.6

13.0

17.3

26.6

Russell 1000 Value Index

0.4

3.6

6.7

16.8

29.2

57.3

At month end

Net asset value - capital only:

217.18p

Net asset value - cum income:

217.39p

Share price:

197.75p

Discount to cum income NAV:

9.0%

Net yield1:

4.0%

Total assets including current year revenue:

£161.4m

Net Gearing:

1.2%

Ordinary shares in issue2:

74,227,370

Ongoing charges3:

1.03%

1 Based on one quarterly dividend of 2.00p per share declared 2 November 2023 for the year ended 31 October 2023 and three quarterly dividends of 2.00p per share declared on 14 March 2024, 29 May 2024 and 01 August 2024, for the year ending 31 October 2024 and based on the share price as at close of business on 31 August 2024.

² Excluding 26,133,935 ordinary shares held in treasury.

³ The Company's ongoing charges calculated as a percentage of average daily net assets and using the management fee and all other operating expenses excluding finance costs, direct transaction costs, custody transaction charges, VAT recovered, taxation and certain non-recurring items for the year ended 31 October 2023.

Sector Analysis

Total Assets (%)

Health Care

18.1

Financials

17.6

Information Technology

15.6

Consumer Discretionary

10.4

Energy

7.6

Communication Services

6.3

Consumer Staples

6.2

Industrials

6.2

Utilities

5.7

Materials

5.3

Real Estate

2.2

Net Current Liabilities

-1.2

-----

100.0

=====

Country Analysis

Total Assets (%)

United States

88.2

United Kingdom

4.5

France

2.2

South Korea

1.9

Ireland

1.2

Switzerland

1.1

Australia

1.1

Canada

1.0

Net Current Liabilities

-1.2

-----

100.0

=====

#

Top 10 Holdings

Country

% Total Assets

Citigroup

United States

3.3

Cardinal Health

United States

3.0

Comcast

United States

2.6

American International

United States

2.5

Kraft Heinz

United States

2.4

CVS Health

United States

2.4

Willis Towers Watson

United States

2.3

Cheniere Energy

United States

2.3

HP Inc

United States

2.2

Sanofi

France

2.2

Tony DeSpirito, David Zhao and Lisa Yang, representing the Investment Manager, noted:

For the one-month period ended 31 August 2024, the Company's NAV decreased by 1.5% and the share price by 1.6% (all in sterling). The Company's reference index, the Russell 1000 Value Index, returned 0.4% for the period.

At the sector level, the largest contributor to relative performance stemmed from stock selection in consumer discretionary, with selection decisions in automobiles boosting relative performance. While there were no other sector level contributors, at the industry level relative performance was boosted by the underweight allocation to semiconductors and semiconductor equipment. Other modest contributors during the period at the industry level included selection decisions in household durables and in pharmaceuticals.

The largest detractor from relative performance stemmed from stock selection in financials, most notably in banks. Selection decisions in consumer staples also detracted from relative performance, with stock selection in distribution and retail dragging on relative performance. Other modest detractors at the sector level included selection decisions in communication services and real estate.

Transactions

During the month, the Company's largest purchases included Icon PLC, Hess, and Dominion Energy. The Company exited its position in Sensata Technologies, Public Service Enterprise Group and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Positioning

As of the period end, the Company's largest overweight positions relative to the reference index were in the information technology, consumer discretionary and communication services sectors. The Company's largest underweight positions relative to the reference index were in the industrials, real estate and financials sectors.

Source: BlackRock.

30 September 2024

Latest information is available by typing blackrock.com/uk/brsa on the internet, "BLRKINDEX" on Reuters, "BLRK" on Bloomberg or "8800" on Topic 3 (ICV terminal). Neither the contents of the Manager's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Manager's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.



Release
© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.