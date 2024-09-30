Sagesse Sports Club Scores Big with The MediaVantage Sponsorship

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sagesse Sports Club, founded in 1943, and its professional basketball team, is proud to announce the signing of The MediaVantage Group as a new sponsor for the upcoming 2024/25 season. This groundbreaking partnership marks a first for Sagesse as the club continues to grow its basketball operations in anticipation of one their biggest seasons in recent history.

As part of the agreement, The MediaVantage and The TechVantage branding will be prominently placed on the playing surface and on LED signage around the court at all Sagesse home games. The partnership also includes a new segment on the Sagesse official social pages which will take place after each game, as well as other marketing initiatives to support the team and the club this season.

The partnership comprises both The MediaVantage, a leading provider of media representation solutions in the Middle East, now celebrating 15 years of success, and its sister brand The TechVantage, an adtech supply partner. It is the TMV Group's first and only sports sponsorship to-date.

A New Era for Sagesse Sports Club

Sagesse Sports Club (or 'Hekmeh' as it is commonly referred to), known for its rich history of basketball success and a passionate fan base that extends beyond Lebanon, is equally enthusiastic about the partnership. The MediaVantage's sponsorship investment will provide vital support to help the club maintain its competitive edge and drive growth, both on and off the court.

Manoj Khimji, Managing Director, The MediaVantage, said: "We are extremely proud to partner with Sagesse Sports Club, a storied organization with a rich legacy in Lebanese basketball. The excitement heading into this season is palpable and we cannot wait to be a part of this season's success with the club, the players, and the Hekmeh fans. This sponsorship reflects our commitment to supporting the region and getting behind the most supported basketball team in the Arab region."

Ragheb Haddad, President, Sagesse Sports Club, said, "We are thrilled to welcome The MediaVantage & The TechVantage as our Silver Sponsor for the upcoming season. This partnership is part of a new chapter for Sagesse, and we believe that together we can create a unique synergy that benefits both the club and its sponsors. Their support will be instrumental in helping us achieve our goals for the 2024/25 season."

A Mutually Beneficial Collaboration

The partnership between The MediaVantage and Sagesse Sports Club symbolizes a pioneering effort to bridge the worlds of media representation and sports. With The MediaVantage's backing, Sagesse Sports Club is set to continue its legacy of excellence, while The MediaVantage seizes an innovative opportunity to expand its brand influence in the dynamic sports arena.

